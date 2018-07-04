Virat Kohli, India captain, becomes fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20 cricket

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the fastest player to reach 2000 runs in T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Kohli achieved this feat during India’s opening T20 International against England at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

READ | Lethal Kuldeep Yadav key for Indian cricket team vs England: Virat Kohli

He took 56 innings to reach the landmark and bettered former New Zealand skipper Brandon McCullum’s mark, who had done the same in 66 innings.

The 29-year-old Kohli is only the fourth cricketer in the world to enter this elite club. New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and McCullum, and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik are the other players on the list. Guptill leads the chart with 2271 runs in 73 innings.

READ | How Kuldeep Yadav routed England to clinch maiden T20 five -wicket haul

Going into Tuesday’s match, the Indian captain needed only eight runs to reach the milestone and he did so in the 16th over of his team’s run-chase. Kohli remained unbeaten on 20 off 22 balls as India defeated England by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were star performers in the visitors’ win. Chinaman Yadav claimed a five-wicket haul to break the back of England’s innings as the hosts could post only 159/8.

KL Rahul then blasted a whirlwind hundred (101, 54b, 10x4, 5x6) to take the side home with 10 balls to spare.

The second T20I will be played at Cardiff on Friday.