Fixtures confirmed for India’s tour of Ireland for 3-match T20I series; check out date, time and venue

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 27, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The details of the series were confirmed on June 27 with India set to travel to Ireland exactly a year later.

In a ODI World Cup year and in the day when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited schedule for the tournament slated to be held in India later in October this year, Cricket Ireland confirmed on Tuesday that the Indian cricket team will travelling to their country before the big event for a T20I series. The details of the series were confirmed on June 27 with India set to travel to Ireland exactly a year later.

Team India will play a three-match T20I series in Ireland(ANI)

It will be a three-match T20I series in Ireland which will begin from August 18 onwards and end on the 23rd. All the matches will be held at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin. The series will take place exactly after the end of India's tour of West Indies where the team will play matches across formats, including a five-match T20I series, between July and August.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans.”

Here's the full fixture of India's tour of Ireland:

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm local time/7:30 PM IST)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm local time/7:30 PM IST)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm local time/7:30 PM IST)

This will be India's fourth tour of Ireland and third time for a T20I series. Their first ever tour was in 2007 for a one-off ODI match. In 2018 and 2022, they had tour Ireland for a two-match T20I series each.

