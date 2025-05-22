Fleming calls CSK youngster 'ideal for English conditions' as Gambhir oversees red-ball transition: 'Absolute handful'

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has thrown his weight behind young Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj, calling him a bowler tailor-made for English conditions ahead of India’s upcoming Test tour. The 23-year-old quick, who has made heads turn with his deceptive pace in IPL 2025, has been named in the India A squad for their two unofficial red-ball matches in England, a crucial audition ahead of the marquee five-match series. Gautam Gambhir as India's head coach during the Champions Trophy 2025(PTI)

Fleming’s endorsement came after CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals, where Kamboj once again impressed with his subtle variations at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He picked Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, registering figures of 1/21 in three overs.

Fleming, never one to overhype uncapped talent, was unusually expressive when asked about Kamboj’s red-ball potential. He called the youngster “an ideal bowler for English conditions.”

“Kamboj is good. His speeds have been around 138-139 (kmph). He is deceptive and the ball always seems to hit the gloves harder. His big strength is his length, and he just gets the ball to wobble,” Fleming said.

The former New Zealand captain stressed that Kamboj’s style of bowling—hitting the seam, keeping the ball in uncomfortable channels, and extracting life off flat pitches—could be devastating on England’s early-season surfaces.

“You have seen it in this year’s IPL how he has performed on reasonably flat wickets. I believe he will do well on that tour (of England) if he gets conditions that seam a bit and a little bit of swing. He will be an absolute handful,” Fleming added.

Backed by Dhoni, rewarded by selectors

Kamboj has not only earned Fleming’s admiration but also MS Dhoni’s approval. The CSK captain reportedly values Kamboj’s seam presentation and mental strength, despite the lack of traditional swing. “He’s shown great temperament under pressure,” said Fleming.

“But what really excites me is how well he controls the ball when the conditions give him a little assistance. That’s a skill that’s hard to teach – it comes with instinct, and he has it.”

His IPL form follows a historic domestic season. In November 2024, Kamboj etched his name in Ranji Trophy folklore by claiming 10/49 against Kerala—just the third instance in Indian first-class history of a bowler picking all ten wickets in an innings.