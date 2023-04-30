Focus on Impact Player as Ambati Rayudu struggles for runs: CSK's likely XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. CSK have won five and lost three of their eight matches and they will look to get back to winning ways after defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. CSK have a good record at Chepauk and will be confident of securing another two points against PBKS.

Chennai Super Kings' likely XI vs Punjab Kings(PTI)

The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the season. The Super Kings then made it two wins in a row as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK then narrowly lost to the Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk by 3 runs. CSK then got back to winning ways as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK beat KKR comprehensively in Kolkata by 49 runs as their batters smashed the ball all over the park to make it three wins in a row.

Last time out, CSK lost to RR for the second time this season as the bowlers gave away too many runs, while the batters could not do enough and CSK fell short of the 203-run target by 32 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube did well against RR but their innings were in vain.

Gaikwad has scored 317 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 322 runs in eight innings, which include four half-centuries. Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 236 and 224 runs respectively.

One change that CSK management might reckon is Ambati Rayudu, who has struggled to get going in recent matches. In the match against Rajasthan, Rayudu was introduced as an Impact Player but returned for a two-ball duck.

CSK will hope to have Ben Stokes back soon, who has been enjoying the proceedings from the bench in the last few games.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have done well in the team in the absence of the first choice bowlers and might still start when all bowlers are back fit.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker with fourteen scalps but he has conceded runs at an economy of eleven runs per over. Ravindra Jadeja has also picked up eleven wickets and Moeen Ali has picked seven wickets so far.

CSK are expected to be unchanged for the clash with PBKS at Chepauk if none of the injured players are back fit.

CSK likely XI vs PBKS:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Pacers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh.

Impact player: CSK will look for options as Rayudu has failed to deliver in recent outings after being introduced in the contest as Impact Substitute.

