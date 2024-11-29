Focus on Rohit, Gill as Indians hit the ground running

Canberra: The Indians were clearly happy to get back on the field after a three-day break on Friday. It was cloudy and overcast at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and by the time the Indians hit the field, it was drizzling as well. Rohit Sharma looks on from the pavilion on day four of the first Test against Australia in Perth. (AFP)

But the Indians just wanted to get on with things. The practice pitches were covered when the team arrived but after a brief session on the ground, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma were the first into the nets and even though the groundsmen were a little concerned, there was no stopping the players.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

India have three major areas of focus in their two-day tour game against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval which begins on Saturday.

First, they want to ensure skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his child, was back upto speed. For only the second time on the tour, the Indian skipper had a session in the nets. There is still some time before the second Test at Adelaide and this will help him get a feel of the conditions.

“As you know, when Rohit Sharma comes, he brings a lot of laughter and keeps the atmosphere good,” said assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. “So, the atmosphere is very good in the team and we all know that Rohit was not there but still Rohit was with us. So, it wasn’t much of a difference.”

It wasn’t a very long session in the nets but Rohit also ran a few laps with Rishabh Pant before finally calling it a day.

Secondly, India will keep a close eye on Shubman Gill to see if he has recovered from the fracture on his left thumb. He had a good hit in the nets, slowly working his way up from throwdowns to facing the pacers. And for the most part, he looked rather comfortable in the middle.

“It seems that he will play in tomorrow’s match and chances are increasing for Adelaide,” said Nayar. “Our physio will do the evaluation after the indoor nets are over. But he was very comfortable while batting, and it seemed that he can bat.”

The third and most important thing to note during the game, which does have a rain cloud over it, will be to see how India copes with the pink ball. For now, Nayar and India don’t seem too worried about it.

“It’s a cricket ball, so the only effort is to adapt to the colour,” said Nayar. “And try to adapt to the lacquer on the ball. But in the 5-6 days we have, we will try to build up and acclimatise with it.”

There has been some talk about how the Aussies, having played way more day/night Tests than the Indians, will have an advantage in Adelaide. But the Indian team doesn’t want to get drawn into that debate now.

“When we discuss, we discuss about ourselves and think more about ourselves,” said Nayar. “And as a team, our thought has always been that what we have to do. Be it pink ball or red ball, the difference is only in the mindset. There is a slight difference in the ball, the colour is different and there is a slight lacquer on the ball. But that’s why we are lucky that we have 6-8 days to prepare. When we were in Perth even then we were practicing with pink ball.”

The only other thing that the Indian team would keep an eye on is workload management of the pacers. But Nayar feels that the team has had more than a decent rest and would like to at least get one spell out of each of the bowlers during the tour game.

“I think the good thing is that we’ve got some rest as well,” said Nayar. “The game got over in four days in Perth and we got three days after that. Today, the guys didn’t get much of a bowl because of the weather and the rain around.”

“I think the thought process is always about workload but at the same time, it is also about making sure that you are owning your skills and putting your body through the paces. Then, if the weather permits and we get two days… hopefully we can get the guys to get in at least one spell before we go to Adelaide.”