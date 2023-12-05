Footage of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel's heated argument goes viral days before Pakistan's Test series vs Australia

Pakistan are set to face Australia at the latter's home in a three-match Test series starting on December 14. The visitors are currently in Australia preparing for a tour match that starts on Wednesday and a video clip has emerged from the nets sessions that has raised a few eyebrows.

Sarfaraz and Shakeel were also involved in a seemingly light-heearted incident during Pakistan's intra-squad match before their departure to Australia.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel can be seen engaging in what seems like an argument in the clip. It is not clear as to what the players are arguing about swapping something. "For how long will I continue to be of use to you?" Shakeel can be heard asking Sarfaraz.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to," the senior wicketkeeper-batter said.

Interestingly, both players were involved in a a seemingly light-heearted incident during Pakistan's intra-squad match before their departure to Australia. Sarfaraz had jokingly made the appeal to the umpire when Shakeel seemed to be casually strolling into the middle. This prompted the latter into a sprint to his mark without donning his gloves. The umpire checked his watch as he approached the crease and when he declared Shakeel not out, the Pakistani players cheered and clapped for him.

The series marks the beginning of a transition for Pakistan after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all formats following the 2023 World Cup. Batter Shan Masood is the new captain in Test cricket while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead them in T20Is. "This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth," Afridi had said.

