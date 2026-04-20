‘Football coach’ dictating terms in Gujarat Titans dugout? Harbhajan Singh identifies restless figure

Modern cricket is constantly evolving, and, apart from asking players to constantly adapt and upskill to meet the demands of today’s game, head coaches are required to display their leadership skills and energy on the field, beyond those dressing room talks. The Indian Premier League, the greatest stage in franchise cricket, has given a new direction, moving away from the traditional remote-control approach. The game is becoming increasingly demanding and tactical, with each phase and ball shifting the momentum of a match. This, in turn, requires highly skilled individuals in the dugout to be more vocal with their on-field input, a style often seen in football management.

Harbhajan Singh believes Gujarat Titans have a 'football coach' in their set-up(PTI)

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One name that has stood out with his energy and match-changing insights in the dugout is former India pacer and current Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra. This is a style he has carried from his playing days, where his personality was often characterised as a ‘jack-in-the-box’, despite facing numerous injury setbacks. India's spin great and JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh highlighted similarities between Nehra’s coaching style and that of a football manager, pointing to his non-stop energy and constant communication with players on the pitch and sidelines.

Nehra the ‘football coach’

“Ashish Nehra is the only person who makes the atmosphere comfortable anywhere, anytime. Wherever he goes, he makes everyone around him feel at ease. Not just himself, but everyone who works with him. One of the finest human beings you will ever meet. If you are with him, you are guaranteed to have a good time. His biggest contribution to Gujarat Titans is keeping everyone united. That is Ashish Nehra. He is like a football coach. He never sits still. Throughout the entirety of a match, he will find a player and keep talking to him. Nehra ji has a great understanding of the game. The work he has done with Gujarat Titans is commendable,” said Harbhajan on JioHotstar’s ‘Champions Waali Commentary’.

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{{^usCountry}} Harbhajan’s statement highlights Nehra’s importance in creating a positive atmosphere within the GT dressing room and how fostering such unity and collective spirit reflects in the team’s performance on the field over the course of this long campaign. GT, who made their IPL debut in 2022, enjoyed a remarkable title-winning season under the guidance of Nehra and former captain Hardik Pandya. The duo led their team to a consecutive final in 2023, where they fell short against an experienced Chennai Super Kings side. Despite a challenging 2024 season under the young captain, Shubman Gill, the franchise showed faith in Nehra’s leadership skills and long-term vision for them. That belief began to reflect in results in 2025, as the Nehra-led side achieved their 3rd qualification in just 4 years since their debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbhajan’s statement highlights Nehra’s importance in creating a positive atmosphere within the GT dressing room and how fostering such unity and collective spirit reflects in the team’s performance on the field over the course of this long campaign. GT, who made their IPL debut in 2022, enjoyed a remarkable title-winning season under the guidance of Nehra and former captain Hardik Pandya. The duo led their team to a consecutive final in 2023, where they fell short against an experienced Chennai Super Kings side. Despite a challenging 2024 season under the young captain, Shubman Gill, the franchise showed faith in Nehra’s leadership skills and long-term vision for them. That belief began to reflect in results in 2025, as the Nehra-led side achieved their 3rd qualification in just 4 years since their debut. {{/usCountry}}

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Nehra’s ability to communicate effectively on the field has certainly drawn attention to his coaching style, setting a benchmark for others and reflecting the direction the game is evolving towards. Much like his personality, the team has bounced back from a shaky start this season, securing three consecutive wins to climb up to 6th place on the table, and will look to build on that momentum against an under-pressure Mumbai Indians side tonight.

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