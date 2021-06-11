'For long time, cricketers wanted this space, some context to Test cricket': R Ashwin 'looking forward to' WTC final
- So much so, that even India off-spinner R Ashwin is eagerly waiting for the final match to begin. In a recent video uploaded on the BCCI website, Ashwin stresses on the importance of the contest.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:56 PM IST
India off-spinner R Ashwin opened up on the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will kick off from June 18th and will be played in Southampton. The anticipation for the inaugural WTC final is already sky-high and excitement has already reached its peak.
So much so, that even India off-spinner R Ashwin is eagerly waiting for the final match to begin. In a recent video uploaded on the BCCI website, Ashwin stresses on the importance of the contest.
