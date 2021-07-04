Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'For MS Dhoni, any of us will take a bullet without a second thought': India batsman KL Rahul
cricket

'For MS Dhoni, any of us will take a bullet without a second thought': India batsman KL Rahul

While speaking about the legendary India cricketer, KL Rahul said the biggest achievement of MS Dhoni is the trust he earned from his teammates.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
MS Dhoni (L) and KL Rahul (R) during the 2018 Asia Cup. (Getty Images)

Apart from being one of India's biggest match-winners in limited-overs cricket, MS Dhoni will also be remembered as one of the country's most-decorated captains. His ability to lead from the front and back the youngsters even in the most difficult situations was second to none. India batsman KL Rahul's recent comments about being ready to 'take a bullet without giving it a second thought' is a testament to the fact.

While speaking about the legendary India cricketer, Rahul said the biggest achievement of Dhoni is the trust he earned from his teammates.

Also Read | 'It's insulting for players already in team': Kapil Dev not in favour of additions in India squad for England Tests

“Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought," Rahul said while speaking to Forbes India.

Rahul, who made his India debut in Dhoni’s last Test both as captain and a player in Melbourne in Australia in 2014, said the first name that comes to mind when someone says the word captain is Dhoni. "The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him,” Rahul said.

Also Read | Mithali Raj sets new international run-scoring record against England women

The right-hander who is currently in England with the Indian Test side said he learnt to be humble from Dhoni. "Something I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has put his country ahead of everything is just unbelievable," Rahul added.

Dhoni, who is still the only captain to win all three ICC titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy – will next be seen in action in the remainder of IPL 2021 in September this year in UAE. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are second on the table with 10 points from five matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni indian cricket team lokesh rahul
TRENDING NEWS

Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP