For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a litmus test awaits in IPL 2026

Kolkata: Watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat is like playing a video game, says Kevin Pietersen. Virender Sehwag has hailed him as ‘unstoppable’ while Sachin Tendulkar praised his 80-ball 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England as a ‘timeless blockbuster’. This high praise for Sooryavanshi isn’t unexpected. Prithvi Shaw had earned it, Unmukt Chand too, and some more before them as well after shining in the junior World Cup. Few though have lived up to the promise. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (PTI)

There is a particular kind of promise that Indian cricket has learned to recognise early. It is loud, impatient, even a little reckless sometimes. It announces itself not through accumulation but through impact. That category seeks out characters like Sooryavanshi. For the last two years he has moved through layers of cricket—age-group, India A and finally, the U19 World Cup—like a batter with a cheat code. Bowlers run in, lengths are attempted, plans are discussed. And then Sooryavanshi swings his bat and the ball disappears.

It is a straightforward approach that Sooryavanshi is often repeating—he sees the ball, he hits the ball. That simplicity has made him one of the most compelling young batters in the country—he only turns 15 on Friday. It is also why this IPL starting on Saturday may be the first genuine examination of his method.

The coronation has already happened though, in the form of a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans last season. But IPL has a way of sanding down the rough edges. Last season, Sooryavanshi wasn’t pressed to play all the games. (In seven games, he scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55, with 24 sixes and 18 fours). This time, he might be asked to go the distance. That could test his skills, fitness and the grit to stay relevant throughout the IPL.

That could challenge him at a fundamental level because 10 weeks of IPL demands exponentially more than an U19 World Cup or some India A games. But there is no denying the clarity with which he bats. No fuss, no extended sighters, no elaborate build-up. If the ball is in his arc, he swings. In an era where T20 cricket celebrates aggression, such a direct approach is encouraged. India’s new batting generation comprising Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have built careers around that same instinct.

Yet there is a sameness to Sooryavanshi’s batting that has not quite been tested. His scoring patterns rarely drift from the template—early aggression, strong preference for hitting down the ground and over midwicket, and a willingness to take on pace. Against youth attacks that sameness becomes dominance. Against seasoned bowlers it could quickly turn into predictability, which is the currency IPL trades in.

A glimpse of that was provided in the last season when on a quick Jaipur pitch, Titans kept feeding deliveries in his arc as he raced to his hundred. In the next match at the same venue however, Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar surprised him with a yorker second ball that Sooryavanshi hit to mid-on. His next innings against KKR also lasted two balls, this time Vaibhav Arora bowled a length ball that Sooryavanshi tried to pull from wide but top edged. These two dismissals gave an insight into the limits of Sooryavanshi’s range—deny him that free-flowing arc over midwicket and long-on and he could seem starved of options.

Better planned bowlers

In a tournament like IPL where talent meets counter-planning, expect analysts to have taken note of this. That would mean bowlers are already armed with the information that Sooryavanshi likes pace on the ball and loves to clear midwicket. That would lead to the line shifting wider and more slower deliveries attempted to interrupt his rhythm. The youngster must be braced for these checks.

For Sooryavanshi, the question is not whether he can hit boundaries—that has been answered. The question is whether he can survive the second act of an IPL innings, the moment bowlers stop reacting and start counterattacking. Young power-hitters often discover this the hard way. The early overs feel liberating because the new ball travels and the field is up. But more spinners are operating in the Powerplays now. Once the pace drops and the lengths change, shots that once look inevitable start to become more difficult.

Durable T20 batters evolve in that exact moment. They learn to nudge singles, work the gaps, add more ground shots and—most importantly—resist the temptation of lashing at every hittable ball. It is where instinct meets discipline. Sooryavanshi’s challenge would be to prove that his simplicity is not limitation but foundation. Of course, it could be argued that in an era when T20 has entered a truly high-risk phase, any cautious adaptation could prove counterproductive.

But Sooryavanshi is possibly hoping for a career spanning at least two decades. In an unforgiving cricket climate like India’s, he needs to stay relevant and not become that batter who failed to expand his career beyond the first thrilling version of his game. For now though there is high promise. The explosive young batter is about to meet bowlers who spend their careers ensuring that such clarity rarely lasts. What happens in the next two months thus could well dictate Sooryavanshi’s cricket career.