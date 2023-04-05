'Forget it man!': Harbhajan Singh interrupts after Sehwag reminds Sreesanth of 'slapgate' incident - Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 got underway last week and the tournament has so far gone smoothly. However, the cash-rich league has been hit with several controversies in the past and the episode involving Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, which took place in the inaugural edition back in 2008, still remains as one of the most controversial moments in the history of the tournament.

A screengrab from the video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place when Sreesanth represented Kings XI Punjab, which has now been rechristened to Punjab Kings, and Harbhajan played for Mumbai Indians. Sreesanth was then spotted crying on the field and it was alleged that Harbhajan had slapped the pacer.

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande reacts to no-ball criticism after MS Dhoni's 'play under new captain' threat

Both the players have buried the hatchet and were also seen sharing a same platform to commemorate the 12th anniversary of India's historic triumph in World Cup recently. Harbhajan, Sreesanth along with Yusuf Pathan and Virender Sehwag were part of a special episode produced by Star Sports, which is available on their YouTube channel.

In the episode Sreesanth talks about his friendship with Harbhajan and revealed he always hugged the spinner before heading to play a match. He even claimed the hugs enhanced his performances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sehwag was quick to add his inputs as he interrupted Sreesanth and asked if the hugs were post the ‘Slapgate’ row, making both Harbhajan and the pacer awkward.

IPL 2023: Sehwag predicts 26-year-old out of favour India star to beat Virat Kohli, KL Rahul in Orange Cap race

Sreesanth: “I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performace always used to be better.”

Sehwag: “When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali.”

Harbhajan then quickly added: “Bhul jao yaar” (Forget it man).

Sreesanth also said that it started back in 2006, following which he exhanged a handshake with Harbhajan, who then said: “Kuch toh log kahenge” (People always say something).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Sreesanth and Harbhajan recently shared the dressing room in the Legends League Cricket, where they represented India Maharajas.

A screengrab from the video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON