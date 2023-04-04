IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande reacts to no-ball criticism after MS Dhoni's 'play under new captain' threat

After enduring a five-wicket defeat in the season opener against Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Monday to open their account in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Ruturaj Gaikwad once again starred from the CSK camp as he gave his side a blazing start and added 110 runs for the opening wicket in 9.1 overs with Devon Conway. Tushar Deshpande reacts to no-ball criticism

After laying a solid platform with Gaikwad chipping in with 31-ball 57 and Conway smashing 47 off 29 deliveries, CSK went to pile a gigantic 217/7 in 20 overs.

Lucknow in response got off to a terrific start with Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul adding 79 runs in just 5.3 overs, before Moeen Ali got rid off the West Indies all-rounder. Ali went to add three more wickets to his tally as Lucknow could only manage 205/7 in 20 overs, falling short by 12 runs.

Despite the win, MS Dhoni was not very pleased with the bowlers, who conceded 18 extras in total. Three were no-balls, while 13 off them were wides and the remaining being leg byes. Dhoni, who mostly maintains a cool and calm demeanor, didn't hesitate from venting out his frustration at the wayward bowling, even warning to step down from captaincy if the performance doesn't improve.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Tushar Deshpande, who was introduced in the contest as an Impact Substitute, was one of the accused after he conceded seven extras, out of the 18, in his four overs. With 28 required off the final six balls, Deshpande started the over with a wide and followed it with a no-ball but Lucknow failed to capitalise on the free-hit opportunity.

However, it was Deshpande's first over, which put him on the spotlight. The pacer bowled a total of 11 deliveries to complete his over, which featured two no-balls and three wides.

Sharing his thoughts on Dhoni's post-match remarks, Deshpande completely agreed with the skipper and labeled bowling no-ball in T20 as crime.

“I am a firm believer of the present, what’s gone is gone. Bowling no ball is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it I might have given away ten extra runs and the results might have gone either way.

"So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team,” Deshpande told reporters after the match.

Apart from Deshpande, Deepak Chahar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar also had trouble finding the perfect line. Chahar bowled a hattrick of wides in the 17th over, while Hangargekar bowled three in the penultimate over.

