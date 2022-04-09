Former and current cricketers break the internet after Rahul Tewatia's 2 sixes in last 2 balls in GT vs PBKS IPL match

The cricketing fraternity could not keep their calm after Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off Odean Smith when 12 runs were needed off 2 balls to snatch an incredible victory for Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, Mohammad Kaif, and Krunal Pandya took to Twitter to express their excitement at Tewatia's unbelievable achievement.

Gujarat Titans needed 18 runs off 5 balls when Tewatia walked out to bat at the fall of his captain Hardik Pandya. The attacking left-left-hander started off with a single and got the strike back when the equation was 12 runs off 2 balls.

Tewatia showed nerves of steel and great cricketing sense to pull off a mircale. He not only predicted the length and line of Odean Smith in the final two balls but executed his heaves over mid-wicket not once but twice to clear the ropes and take GT to a four-wicket victory.

Here is how former and current cricketers reacted on Twitter to Rahul Tewatia's two sixes off the last two balls

"Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for the," said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya after the match.

Tewatia, who remained 13 not out off just 3 balls, said he had a simple plan and that was to go for sixes.

"It feels good when the game is won. There wasn't a lot to think in the final over, we just had to hit sixes and that's what me and David (Miller) were talking about. I knew (on the last-ball six) that it had gone off the middle of the bat, so it would clear the fence. I did premeditate, felt he (Odean) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me. The dressing room is really chilled. Ashu Bhai (Nehra), Gary Kirsten and the support staff have done a really good job. We're just told to execute the plans well and backed well," he said.

