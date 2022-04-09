Watch: 12 needed off 2 balls, Rahul Tewatia repeats MS Dhoni's rare feat with 2 incredible sixes, Gujarat Titans win

Rahul Tewatia, sixes and Punjab Kings have a three-way relationship that can send all predictions for a toss, and make the impossible a reality. Tewatia's incredible five sixes in a Sheldon Cottrell over in Sharjah in IPL 2020 might need some beating but what the left-hander did against PBKS in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, is sure to give him a special space among the best finishers in the Indian Premier League. With 12 needed in the last two balls, Tewatia hit two sixes off Odean Smith to repeat the legendary MS Dhoni's rare feat and take his side Gujarat Titans to a hat-trick victories in the 15th edition of the tournament.

Videos and photos of Tewatia doing a Dhoni and winning the match for Gujarat with two sixes in the last two balls of the match spread like wildfire on the internet.

Watch Video: Rahul Tewatia hits 2 sixes off Odean Smith when 12 runs were needed off 2 balls

GT needed 19 runs in the last over with Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle. Odean Smith, in his debut IPL season, had the ball in his hand. The right-arm seamer started with a wide but his away-going delivery evaded Miller's bat in the next delivery and resulted in the run out of Hardik Pandya, who was trying to run a bye. The Gujarat Titans captain was furious at his South African partner. Within a space of four balls, his emotions, however, would change for the good.

In walked Tewatia with GT needing 18 runs off 5 balls. The equation heavily stacked in favour of the bowling side.

Odean Smith bowled another widish delivery, Tewatia got off the mark with a single. Miller hit a boundary off the next ball towards deep square leg.

The next ball was a good one from Smith, Miller hit it straight back to the bowler, who for some weird reason tried to run Tewatia out at the non-striker's end and ended up giving an overthrow.

Tewatia was on strike with 12 runs needed off 2 balls. Seeing the West Indies bowler's last few deliveries to the left-handers, Tewatia preempted a fuller delivery outside off stump.

Smith dished out a delivery right in Tewatia's arc and the left-hander hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder for a six.

Now the pressure was back on Smith. Six runs were needed in the last ball. Tewatia walked across his stumps and got another delivery in his range and swept it over the same region crouching on one knee to snatch a famous victory for GT.

He repeated Dhoni's feat of hitting two sixes when 12 runs needed off the last two balls to win the match for his side. Dhoni, while representing Rising Pune Supergiant, had hit Kings XI Punjab's (Now Punjab Kings) Axar Patel for two sixes in IPL 2016.

Tewatia became only the fourth batter after Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni, and KS Bharat to finish an IPL match with a six off the last ball when five or six runs were required.