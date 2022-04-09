CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Clash of struggling former champions as CSK, SRH seek 1st win

IPL 2022 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting. Gaikwad, last edition's leading scorer, has struggled with his footwork and his scores of 0, 1,1 has put CSK under pressure at the top. While Robin Uthappa had scored a fifty in one of the games, the likes of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have failed to capitalise on their starts. Skipper Jadeja, too, will need to give a better account of himself, even as former captain MS Dhoni looks to keep guiding the team. SRH have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowlers have done well but have not been complemented by their batters. Captain Kane Williamson failing to play an inspiring innings so far while The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran have not been able to convert the starts.

