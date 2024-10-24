Former Australia star baffled by India's decision to replace Kuldeep with Washington Sundar: ‘Ashwin does same thing…’

India made a snap decision ahead of the second match of the series against New Zealand, bringing in Washington Sundar into the squad and immediately into the XI in Pune. It was one of three changes made after the loss in the opening match in Bangalore, as Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul made way for Sundar, Akash Deep, and Shubman Gill. India's Washington Sundar attends a practice session.(PTI)

However, the decision to bring in Sundar was a debatable one despite his success for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in recent weeks, including a century against Delhi.

While Sundar contributes with both bat and ball, some questions were raised regarding why India opted for a second right-armed off-spinner ahead of Kuldeep, who provided an alternative angle of attack for India’s bowling.

A left-arm leg-spin bowler, a rarity in international cricket and especially in Tests, Kuldeep was expected to be the third spin option behind Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Another left-arm leggie, Brad Hogg, weighed in on what he thought of this decision by India’s management.

Posting on his X account, the former Aussie international wrote, “Sundar in the team when you have Ashwin doing the same thing is difficult to comprehend. Kuldeep adds a point of difference.”

Kuldeep took three wickets in the opening Test against New Zealand, and is also a fairly reliable tailend option with the bat, although he isn’t quite an all-rounder.

Sundar returns to Tests after 3 years

Sundar has played in four Tests for India, and has largely been used as batting insurance rather than for his bowling, which may explain the rationale behind including him ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian team coach Ryan ten Doeschate also explained that Sundar was also opted for over Axar Patel due to his ability to turn the ball away from left-handers, with the Kiwis playing several southpaw batters including Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who starred in the first match.

Sundar was brought in after a very impressive Ranji Trophy performance against Delhi, taking three wickets each in both innings, and also scoring an excellent 152 alongside Sai Sudharshan. Sundar averages 66.25 in his young Test career, with a highscore of 96* which came against England in the 2021 home series, but hasn’t quite shone with ball in the format just yet.