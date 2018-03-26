‘Steve Smith’s 1-Test ban lenient’, ex-cricketers slam ICC as fans taunt Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been slammed by several former cricketers after it handed out just a one Test suspension and a 100 percent fine of match fees for Australian captain Steve Smith despite admitting that he deliberately tried to tamper the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

Television cameras had caught Cameron Bancroft trying to polish the seam of the ball with sandpaper but Smith later admitted that the 25-year-old had been asked to do so by the leadership unit of the team, who were all aware of the ploy.

“The coaches weren’t involved, it was purely the players and the leadership group that came up with this and, as I said, it’s not on and it won’t happen again,” Smith had stated at the end of day’s play. “We saw this game as an important game - not that other games aren’t - we’ve seen the ball reversing quite a lot this series and our ball didn’t look like it was going to. That was a mistake on our part, such poor actions, and it won’t happen again under my leadership I can promise you.”

In an interesting turn of events, both Smith and his deputy David Warner stepped down from their respective roles of captain and vice-captain with Tim Paine being appointed captain midway through the Test with Cricket Australia stating that the step down was only for the Test, effectively just two days.

With pressure mounting, ICC’s punishment seemed a lot lenient for a lot of cricketing fans across the globe with former cricketers taking to Twitter to express their views.

Although the ICC has handed out its judgment, Cricket Australia is yet to hand out anything in the matter. In a statement released by Cricket Australia on Monday, it stated: “Iain Roy and Pat Howard arrive in Cape Town this morning local time, and Iain will immediately conduct his inquiries around the specifics of the ball tampering incident,” CA CEO James Sutherland was quoted as saying. “I am travelling to Johannesburg this evening and will arrive Tuesday morning local time to meet Iain to understand the findings of the investigation to that point, and to determine recommended outcomes. We know Australians want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings and next steps, as a matter of urgency.”

A little birdie tells me that the weak ICC punishment isn’t anywhere near what Cricket Australia is thinking.... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 25, 2018

ICC and Cricket Australia. Their discipline and credibility is more diluted than an homeopathy remedy. — Graemefowler (@GFoxyFowler) March 25, 2018

One Test ban from @ICC for just the captain when they admitted a group came together and conspired to cheat the game?? Aussies must be giggling again! Assume @CricketAus will be far less lenient #sandpapergate — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) March 25, 2018

1 Match Ban & 100 % March fee Fine for Smith #ffs ... 75% match fee fine for Bancroft and some bloody De merit points for Bancroft ... Pathetic penalties for CHEATING ... Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent ... !!?? All the team should be penalised .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

If you only get a 1 Match ban and hit with a fine over admitting to cheating as an International Captain!! ... If the ICC are going by their list of sanctions against certain actions I think it’s time they were updated ... #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018

While Smith will miss the fourth Test owing to the ICC ban, Bancroft has admitted to charges levelled against him and has accepted the sanction.