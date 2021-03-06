IND USA
cricket

Noted former cricketers tweet after 4th Test, hail India's performance and slam England's tactics

Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Suresh Raina and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell hailed India’s performance but did not forget to talk about the poor show by Joe Root’s men.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:13 PM IST

Former cricketers took to Twitter after India registered another easy win in the fourth Test against England to take the four-match series 3-1 and also seal a spot in the World Test Championship. Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Suresh Raina and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell hailed India’s performance but did not forget to talk about the poor show by Joe Root’s men.

England were bowled out for 135 in their second innings as their batsmen were all at sea against India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) and Axar Patel (5/47). India won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs after coming back from a 0-1 down the four-match series.

Here’s how former cricketers reacted to India’s 3-1 series win over England

"Congratulations Team India for winning the series and getting to the finals of WTC ..it's a monumental effort to be in the bubble for so long and still play such good cricket for the last 5 months .. outstanding," Ganguly tweeted.


“Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad. They lost it here,” tweeted Sehwag with an image of a brain.


“Sheer dominance from the boys! A marvelous series win at home. Congratulations Team India on qualifying to the World Test Championship final!” tweeted Raina.


“Just a reminder that England will be at full strength for all the T20 s & all players available for the whole IPL ... Why did England choose to rotate so much in Test cricket against the best in the world ??????” tweeted Vaughan.


“Come on England youngsters. Bat well ONCE! Just find a rhythm,” tweeted Pietersen.


“Congratulations, India. Well-deserved winners. They have the chance of doing something really special this year. They’ll be thinking about the England series over here in the summer, and the prospect of beating Australia away & England in both countries. Some achievement, that!

“As for England, we have some wonderful players & I felt we had a massive opportunity to do something special after that first Test. We’ve all spoken about why that hasn’t panned out, but let’s not forget we have India at home & then the Ashes. This could still be a great year!” tweeted Bell.


“India have been outstanding in this series! England have some big questions to ask themselves. From team selection to how they have gone about their batting. Rotation system doesn’t work. The ECB have some serious thinking to do. Well played India,” tweeted former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn.


Having conceded a first-innings lead of 160, England needed a vastly improved batting performance in their bid to level the series.

But their frailties against spin bowling were laid bare again as Joe Root's men folded for 135 with more than two days to spare in the match.

India's spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc, taking all 10 wickets between them.

Dan Lawrence was England's highest scorer in the second innings with 50 runs.

Earlier, Washington Sundar was left stranded on 96 not out as India posted 365 in reply to England's below-par 205 in the first innings.

"The comeback (after losing the opening test) pleased me the most," Virat Kohli said after leading India to their third consecutive victory in the series.

"The first game was a bit of an aberration, just a hiccup, when England outplayed us."

"You're obviously happy when you're winning so many series but there are always things to improve, like after the first game in Chennai we had to pick up our body language."

Sundar's century-plus stand with Rishabh Pant on Friday had turned the game on its head, and the left-hander stitched together another such partnership with all-rounder Patel to bat England out of the contest.

A maiden test century, however, eluded Sundar who stood crestfallen as India lost their last three wickets in five deliveries at the other end.

When they returned, Ashwin reduced England to 10-2, dismissing Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow with successive deliveries.

Bairstow registered his third duck in four innings, which may render his place in England's test squad untenable.

Patel dismissed Ben Stokes, but Ashwin effectively ended England's resistance when he trapped Joe Root lbw for 30.

(With agency inputs)

