Former England skipper Clare Connor takes office as MCC's first female President

Former England skipper and Ashes-winning captain Clare Connor has taken the office as the first female President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Connor, who replaced former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara as the club's president, was nominated for the post in 2020. The former England captain has become the first female President in the Club's 234-year history.

MCC said Connor's nomination was announced by predecessor Sangakkara at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Clare takes over from the former Sri Lanka captain this year after his term was extended to two years because of COVID-19.

"I am truly honoured to be MCC President and would like to thank Kumar Sangakkara for putting his faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life," said Connor in a statement.

"I will try to bring my range of experiences from the dressing room and the boardroom to support, influence and work alongside the Club's leadership and committees over the next 12 months. I am really looking forward to being part of the MCC team," she added.

Connor made her England debut in 1995 at the age of 19, and took over the captaincy in 2000, leading England at Lord's against Australia a year later.

An all-rounder who bowled left-arm spin, Connor led England women to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years, overseeing a 1-0 series win in 2005.

Meanwhile, Bruce Carnegie-Brown has also taken office as the new club chairman of MCC following his approval by members at the 2021 AGM in may this year. He will be the sixth MCC Chairman.

On starting his appointment, Carnegie-Brown said: "It is a privilege to be MCC's next Chairman and to increase my involvement with such a special Club.

“I look forward to working with the Club's Members to ensure that the Home of Cricket continues to provide a world-class venue and warm welcome to players and visitors from around the country and internationally. On behalf of the Club's membership, I would like to express my gratitude to my predecessor, Gerald Corbett who did an outstanding job of leading the Club through the pandemic, while also overseeing the construction of the fabulous new Compton and Edrich stands, which opened this summer.”