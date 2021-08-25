Former India and England cricketers react after India's 78 all out in first innings in Leeds

Former India and England cricketers reacted after India were bowled out for 78 on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds against England. The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express their views after England seamers ran through the Indian batting line-up on Wednesday.

Staying true to his style, Jaffer posted a meme to describe the proceedings at Headingley.





“During this break England surely looked like a team who prepared well. Bowling Fuller lengths was one such example,” tweeted Irfan Pathan.

During this break England surely looked like a team who prepared well. Bowling Fuller lengths was one such example. #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 25, 2021





“Movement but let’s be honest the Batting from India has been so so poor .. #ENGvIND .. looks like a lovely toss to have lost ..,” wrote Vaughan.

58 for 5 !!! Movement but let’s be honest the Batting from India has been so so poor .. #ENGvIND .. looks like a lovely toss to have lost .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2021

Good evening India 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2021





In a series of tweets Pietersen used different emojis to describe the pitch at Headingley, India’s batting and England’s bowing.

This batting at Leeds - 🤢 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

The bowling in Leeds - 🥳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

The pitch in Leeds - ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021





Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Resuming at 56/4 after lunch, India once again got off to a bad start as Rishabh Pant (2) failed to get going and he was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. This brought Ravindra Jadeja to the middle. The short ball once again led to the downfall of Rohit Sharma (19) and India were left staring down the barrel at 67/6.

Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4), Jasprit Bumrah (0), and Mohammed Siraj (3) failed to get going and India was bundled out for 78 inside 41 overs.

Earlier, James Anderson had made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session of the opening day. Ollie Robinson also struck in the opening session as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (18) on the cusp of lunch break and the visitors were left reeling. At lunch interval, India's score was 56/4 with Rohit (15*) unbeaten at the crease.

Virat Kohli-led India had won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test. India named an unchanged line-up. On the other hand, England made two changes, as the hosts brought in Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in place of Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.





