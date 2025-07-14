Search Search
Former India pacer Varun Aaron appointed SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling coach

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Former India pacer Varun Aaron joins SRH as bowling coach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday appointed former India pacer Varun Aaron as their bowling coach for the 2026 IPL season.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron joins SRH as bowling coach.(PTI File)
Former India pacer Varun Aaron joins SRH as bowling coach.(PTI File)

Aaron will take over from former New Zealand left-arm quick James Franklin.

“A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach,” the SRH announced on their X account.

Aaron had played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India between 2011 and 2015.

Aaron’s last competitive match was a Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Jharkhand against Goa at Jaipur on January 5 earlier this year.

However, Aaron, who briefly worked as a coach alongside legendary Australian Glenn McGrath in his alma mater MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai last year, brought curtains down on his playing career after Jharkhand failed to enter the knockout stages of the domestic 50-over competition.

The 35-year-old had burst onto the scene as a young tearaway capable of crossing the 150 kmph mark and it earned him immediate attention from the selectors.

In fact, the top brass at that time wanted to invest heavily on him and the other blooming fast bowler — Umesh Yadav.

While Umesh went on to play more than 50 Tests, Aaron soon slipped largely into an onlooker courtesy frequent injuries.

Post-retirement, Aaron has moved on to become a TV pundit before joining the Hyderabad outfit in his new role.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
