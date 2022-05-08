Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Financial support pours in for ailing former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav
cricket

Financial support pours in for ailing former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav

Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav is in desperate need of funds for treatment of kidney failure. 
Vijay Yadav played one Test and 19 ODIs. (Facebook)
Updated on May 08, 2022 04:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vijay Yadav, the former India wicketkeeper who played one Test and 19 ODIs, has suffered kidney failure and is in desperate need of financial help for treatment. While cricket writers have pointed out Yadav's plight on Twitter, it has also been reported that he has received support since it was first reported. 

ALSO READ | 'When I got to play after Ganguly’s retirement I got diagnosed with cancer': Yuvraj rues not playing 100 Tests for India | IPL News

According to reports, former cricketers have stepped in to help. The Haryana Cricket Association has also been helping the former player out and some journalists have suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may also step in. 

Yadav, 55, was known to be a strong wicketkeeper and a handy lower order batter who liked to score at a good strike rate. His only Test appearance came against Zimbabwe in Delhi in March 1993. Yadav was credited with two stumpings in Zimbabwe's first innings, which included that of the legendary Andy Flower who had scored 115 runs. He also took catch in the second innings. With the bat, he scored a quickfire 30 off 25 balls in an Indian innings that was dominated by Vinod Kambli's 227 off 301 balls.

RELATED STORIES

Yadav also played 19 ODIs, scoring 118 runs and accounting for 19 dismissals (12 catches and seven stumpings). He made his ODI debut against South Africa in Bloemfontein in December 1992 and his last appearance came against the West Indies in Kolkata in November 1994. 

He played 89 first class matches between 1987 and 1999, scoring 3988 runs with a highest score of 201. He took 237 catches and effected 46 stumpings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP