Former Karnataka coach Arunkumar appointed USA head coach

cricket

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:09 IST

J. Arunkumar was on Tuesday announced as the new head coach of the USA men’s cricket team. Arunkumar played 109 first-class matches for Karnataka and scored 7208 runs and is also one of the most succesfull coaches in Karnataka’s history

“He travelled to the USA to meet support staff, selectors and players at the Talent Camp in Houston and to continue those discussions with us,” said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

“I’m delighted to say that we have subsequently reached agreement with ‘Jak’ that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained.

“Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course.”

Arunkumar led Karnataka to back-to-back domestic trebles -- Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup -- for two years in succession, in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.