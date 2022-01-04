Home / Cricket / Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of Covid-19 infection
cricket

Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of Covid-19 infection

  • Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69.
A generic image of bat, ball and stumps. &nbsp;
A generic image of bat, ball and stumps.  
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra’s yesteryears' cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," the SCA said in a media statement issued.

Hailing from Jamnagar, Jadeja was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra. He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.

In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, “Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him. May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saurashtra cricket association stadium
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out