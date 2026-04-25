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Former Test cricketer punished after retirement with 2-year ban; he had used ‘cocaine’ during a game

The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder played 69 international games for his country across 12 years.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 07:19 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Former New Zealand fast-bowling allrounder Doug Bracewell had admitted last year that he had taken cocaine during his team’s last county championship match of the season in September.

Doug Bracewell had some good moments on the field during his international career.(REUTERS)

Playing for Essex against Somerset, a game which his team eventually won, Bracewell admitted he had taken the banned drug hours before day two, after taking two wickets on day one. His drug test came back positive on September 25, day two of the game, and he was notified of it the next month. Then, in late December, he retired from international cricket.

Also Read: Days after being banned, former Test player announces retirement but says, ‘I will never walk away from cricket’

But that doesn’t matter, the authorities involved with the whole drug-testing process have still decided to ban him for two years.

Bracewell belongs to a very distinguished cricketing family in New Zealand. His father Brendon and uncle John represented New Zealand in Test cricket. Two other uncles, Douglas and Mark, played first-class cricket. His cousin Michael is still active in international cricket, having represented New Zealand in 100 games to date.

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career. It's a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I'm grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have," he said after announcing his retirement.

 
doug bracewell drug test essex cocaine international cricket
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