    France Under-19 vs Isle of Man Under-19 Live Score: 5/6 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 30, 2024 1:13 PM IST
    France Under-19 vs Isle of Man Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5/6 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 02:00 PM
    France Under-19 vs Isle of Man Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5/6 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jul 2024 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : Glostrup Cricket Club, Glostrup

    France Under-19 squad -
    Hussnain Afzal, Mashdid Jubayer, Tanguy Durrant, Faizan Dar, Manish Tambidoure, Navine Sureshan, Tanbir Aziz, Safkat Zaman, Mahine Tambidoure, Muhammad Usman Nazir, Sajad Stanikzay, Suhail Nazir, Thimeshe Perera
    Isle of Man Under-19 squad -
    Cameron Roome, Jared Shepherd, Tom Ward, George Mcaleer, Hugh Tummon, James Plumbley, Joel Williams, Kai Kiernan, Ryder Spencer, Aaron Chadwick, Jake Turner, Kyle Gunnion, Oliver Nandha, William Wiseman    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 30, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5/6 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024

    France Under-19 vs Isle of Man Under-19 Match Details
    5/6 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between France Under-19 and Isle of Man Under-19 to be held at Glostrup Cricket Club, Glostrup at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

