‘Freak occurrence shouldn’t define players’: VVS Laxman wants ‘new heroes’ to emerge for India in 2nd Test against Australia

cricket

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:12 IST

After a horrendous show in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, India gear up to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The second match of the four-match series will commence from December 26 and with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami being unavailable, it’s going to be a tough challenge for the visitors.

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India would look to move on from the Adelaide failure and focus on the ways of making a strong comeback. While several former cricketers have predicted a whitewash for the tourists, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes the Indian team should not be depreciated.

In his column on Times of India, Laxman opined that India have proved on multiple occasions that they can be successful even in overseas conditions.

Also Read | Will BCCI quiz president Sourav Ganguly on his brand deals?

“What can I say that hasn’t been said of India’s meltdown in Adelaide? Watching the wickets tumble was surreal, each dismissal an action replay of the previous one. But we must not forget that as disappointing as it is for us to watch what unfolded, the players and the entire squad must be hurting badly,” wrote Laxman in his column.

“This freak occurrence should not define these players, who have played and performed enough times in all parts of the world. I am not saying dismiss what happened, but it’s imperative to put it in perspective. India had scrapped for six sessions to get their noses in front, only for a crazy 70-minute passage to undo the good work,” he added.

Also Read | ‘There are a couple’: Lyon names Kohli’s replacements in Team India

Mentioning the fact that India will take the field without some of their top performers, Laxman stated that the leftover games are going to test the ‘team’s character and mettle’.

“Only a quarter of the Test series is over. With three matches to go, there is all to play for. This is a true test of the team’s character and mettle, more so with the captain and Mohammed Shami unavailable from here on,” Laxman further wrote.

The former Indian batsman advised India to make a fresh start in Melbourne, stating that it’s chance for new ‘heroes to emerge’.

“There is a great chance for new heroes to emerge, for men to put their hand up and rise to the occasion. It’s time to put Adelaide behind and target a fresh beginning,” VVS Laxman added.