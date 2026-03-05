Freeze frame: Images that make the world stop

New Delhi: There is a peculiar cruelty to cricket. It can ask you to wait an entire day for a moment that lasts less than a second. For photographers stationed along the boundary ropes, the challenge is even tougher. You must power through hours in the heat and thousands of uneventful frames. And then, without warning, you have your money shot. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka takes a catch to dismiss Australia’s Glenn Maxwell during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy. (Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP)

At the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when Pathum Nissanka flung himself sideways to intercept Glenn Maxwell’s reverse sweep, time slowed. The ball hovered, his body stretched and somewhere near gully, Ishara S. Kodikara pressed his shutter six times to capture one unforgettable still.

Within hours, the image travelled far beyond the boundary ropes, across timelines and screens built for motion. In a digital age dominated by Instagram reels and YouTube Shorts, a still photograph forced the world to pause.

“I have always safeguarded journalistic integrity throughout my career,” Kodikara, a senior photojournalist at Agence France-Presse told HT. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this moment would go viral. For me, it was simply another day at work.”

With images like this, it’s rarely about just luck. You would think sports photography has a lot to do with reflex but instinct and observing patterns trump that. After more than 24 years behind the lens, Ishara’s anticipation has shifted from conscious effort to instinct.

“I was standing towards the gully area when the incident happened,” he said. “The batter had already attempted the same shot twice earlier, which immediately caught my attention. I moved towards gully. From that point onward, I felt something was building.”

“You cannot afford to take your eyes off the game even for a second. Every movement matters and anticipation becomes your greatest asset. When you know the patterns, the tactics and the intent of players, you begin to sense when something special might unfold.”

When Maxwell risked again, Nissanka and Kodikara, it seems, were both ready. “In sports photography, patience and preparation often meet opportunity in a split second,” he said. He pressed the shutter six times. “Within those six frames, the story was captured.”

“A photograph must carry emotion, context and strong geometry. These elements together create the rarity and power of an image. It is all about a constant anticipation of the moment.”

For Ryan Pierse, chief photographer of Getty Images, the challenge of modern photojournalism is not only capturing the decisive moment but ensuring it survives the scroll.

“Our job as photographers and content creators these days is to make sure that the power of a single still image will stop people scrolling,” he told HT. “Even if it’s just for a second longer than they normally would. If a picture makes you look twice, we’ve done our job.”

When Pierse began his career, storytelling through stills was unquestioned. “It was solely about the power of an image and telling a story,” he explained. “As social media became more prevalent, the way you shoot, edit and even format images has changed.”

Now, video content has exploded and attention spans have thinned. Along with his team at Getty, they are exploring athletic performances with unique and experimental photographic technologies.

For instance, at the recent Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, he worked with vintage Graflex cameras, similar to the type used when Cortina first hosted the Games in 1958, to blend nostalgia with innovation. His team produced a series of seven creative initiatives for Milano Cortina 2026 wherein each project explored athletic performance with a different visual idea and experimental photographic techniques.

In one of the images, Pierse captured the field in the Women’s 12.5km Biathlon Mass Start shot with a large pole from a bird’s-eye-view.