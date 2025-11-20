Search Search
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Friday deadline for call on India captain Gill

BySomshuvra Laha
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 07:34 pm IST

India captain Shubman Gill is recovering from a neck spasm; a fitness test on Friday will determine his availability for the second Test.

Guwahati: India captain Shubman Gill is recovering from a neck spasm sustained during the first Test in Kolkata but the final decision on whether he can play the second Test will be taken after a fitness test on Friday. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak indicated that Gill won’t be risked if there is the slightest chance of a recurrence of injury.

India captain Shubman Gill arrives ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati. (PTI)
India captain Shubman Gill arrives ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati. (PTI)

“See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday,” said Kotak ahead of a practice session that Gill didn’t attend. “Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there’s a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important.

“If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won’t help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he’s the captain so any team would miss him.”

If Gill misses out, someone has to be drafted at No. 4. Dhruv Jurel did the job in the second innings of the Kolkata Test. B Sai Sudharsan has been seen sweating out at the nets, as was allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy who has a Test hundred to his name. “If he is missing out because of injury, we have batters and plenty of good players,” said Kotak.

Appointed captain earlier this year before the tour of England, Gill has been a pillar of India’s batting against spin and pace, which explains why the BCCI team is willing to wait on him as long as possible. As of now though, chances of Gill featuring in the second Test are slim. “In the last game, nobody discussed much about what our chances would have been had Shubman batted in both innings,” said Kotak.

“The second innings may not have even mattered. If in the first innings he had batted and we had one partnership, with a 100-run lead, we would have been fine. That’s not an excuse, but a reality that he couldn’t bat in two innings.”

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / Friday deadline for call on India captain Gill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On