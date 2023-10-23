From going past Jayasuriya to equalling Sangakkara: Full list of records Virat Kohli scripted with magnificent 95 vs NZ

Virat Kohli's brilliant 95-run knock guided India to a four-wicket triumph over New Zealand, extending their perfect record to five wins in the ongoing World Cup. Kohli came very close to matching Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international centuries but fell short by merely five runs. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami earlier delivered a standout performance with figures of 5/54, helping to dismiss New Zealand for a total of 273 runs. India successfully chased down the target with 12 balls to spare in Dharamsala, and Kohli was crucial to the victory.

India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium(PTI)

Kohli, who had already scored an unbeaten 103 in the previous win against Bangladesh, once again played a crucial role, forming significant partnerships including a crucial 78-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja ultimately secured the victory with an unbeaten 39, hitting the winning boundary.

During the innings, Kohli achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian player to amass 3,000 runs across all ICC white-ball tournaments, which includes the 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Kohli overtakes Jayasuriya in ODIs

In 31 World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 1,384 runs at an impressive average of 55.36. His World Cup record include three centuries and nine half-centuries, with a highest score of 107. This performance makes him the fourth-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament and India's second-highest run-getter. Kohli's record in the Champions Trophy, meanwhile, consists of 529 runs in 13 matches, boasting an excellent average of 88.16, with five fifties in 12 innings. His highest score in this competition is 96*. In 27 T20 World Cup matches, Kohli has accumulated 1,141 runs at a remarkable average of 81.50.

Chris Gayle, the West Indies white-ball legend, follows Kohli in this regard, having scored 1,186 runs in Cricket World Cups, 791 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy, and 965 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Furthermore, Kohli has overtaken the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya (who scored 13,430 runs) to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. In a stellar ODI career, Kohli has scored 13,437 runs in 286 matches with a strike rate of 93.69. His ODI record boasts 48 centuries and 69 half-centuries, with the highest score being 183.

It is noteworthy that Sachin Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in ODIs with 18,426 runs, also holding the record for the most centuries in the format with 49 to his name.

Kohli has also become the batter with joint-second highest number of 50+ in World Cup history (12). He went past Ricky Ponting and Rohit Sharma -- both with 11 fifty-plus scores -- and equalled Kumar Sangakkara and Shakib Al Hasan for the feat. Sachin Tendulkar sits on top with a staggering 21 fifty-plus scores to his name.

