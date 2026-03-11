From Gujarat to the White Ferns: Nensi Patel scripts a historic journey

Chandigarh: When Nensi Patel walked out to receive her White Ferns cap at Seddon Park a fortnight ago, it was the culmination of a dream that had travelled thousands of kilometres — from a small village in Gujarat to the international cricket stage in New Zealand. Nensi Patel. (White Ferns/X)

At 23, Patel became the first Indian-born cricketer to represent the New Zealand women’s team, marking a milestone not only in her personal journey but also in the evolving diversity of world cricket.

“It’s an incredibly special moment,” Patel said. “Personally it’s a dream come true and a proud moment for my family. Professionally it’s a huge milestone. Being able to represent New Zealand at this level is both an honour and a responsibility.”

Born in Karamdi village in Gujarat, Patel moved to New Zealand with her family when she was just six years old. Cricket, however, had already entered her life before the move. Another Patel – Dipak – back in the 1990s became the first Indian origin player to play for New Zealand. “I had no knowledge about this,” added the cricketer.

“Back in India before we moved, I used to play with my mates in the village,” she recalled. “When we moved to New Zealand, my primary school teacher Mrs McDonald at Tauranga Primary School got me into the school team. That’s where it all began.”

From there, the game quickly became a family affair. Her father Hitesh and uncle Pinakin nurtured her early love for cricket, often accompanying her to training sessions and matches.

“Dad was my very first coach. We’d go down to the local nets with our bowling machine and spend hours there,” Patel added. “They’ve been super supportive through the journey.”

Her family still remains closely connected to her life.

NZ overpowered Zimbabwe to win the T20I (3-0) and lead the ODI series (2-0). Patel picked up 5 wickets in T20Is and 1 in ODIs.

“During my cap presentation I got a bit emotional,” she said. “As a kid I’d dreamt of that moment so many times. It was hard to hold back the happy tears.”

Patel had previously been part of the White Ferns environment, earning a contract in the 2022–23 season, but did not play an international game at the time. The period away from the squad tested her resilience but also strengthened her resolve.

Her Indian heritage continues to shape her outlook both on and off the field. Growing up in a Hindu family, Patel says spirituality has always been a guiding force. “We used to attend Bal Sanskar Kendra as kids and learn about the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna,” she said. “A phrase that means a lot to me is ‘Kam karto ja, hak marto ja, madad taiyar che,’ which means keep working hard and God will always support you.”

“I hope to inspire not only young kids of Indian origin but all backgrounds to keep striving for their goals and dreams,” she said.

Outside cricket, Patel works occasionally with her parents’ cleaning business, CreatClean. She also works as a strength and conditioning coach at the Adams Centre for High Performance, a role she earned through her academic degree.

Despite her young age, Patel has already spent nearly a decade within New Zealand’s domestic cricket structure. She made her first appearance for Northern Districts’ women’s team nine years ago and has since been a consistent presence in their line-up.

Like many young cricketers of her generation, Patel grew up admiring Virat Kohli, whose intensity and passion left a lasting impression on her. “I love his passion and what he brings to the field,” she said. “His belief that the game is never finished until the last ball is something I admire.”

Closer to home, she has long looked up to New Zealand captain Melie Kerr, and now finds herself sharing the dressing room with her. “Whenever I played against her in domestic cricket, I admired the way she goes about the game,” Patel said. “Now being able to play alongside her is an amazing opportunity to learn.”

Looking ahead, Patel hopes to cement her place in the White Ferns setup. One dream venue, however, holds special emotional significance. “I would love to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in India,” she said. “All my family back in India would be there and considering I’m Gujarati, it would almost feel like a home ground.”