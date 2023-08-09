From India-Pakistan showdown to Australia vs South Africa: Check complete list of rescheduled fixtures for ODI World Cup

A total of nine matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup have been rescheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. The blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place on 15 October (Sunday) in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The mouthwatering clash has been moved a day earlier as India are now set to lock horns with Pakistan on Saturday, 14 October at the same venue. The ICC has rescheduled a total of nine matches ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup(ANI-PTI)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed that the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule will undergo a few changes. Shah issued the statement after multiple reports suggested that India's blockbuster meeting with Pakistan will be shifted from October 15 to October 14. The BCCI secretary also revealed that hosts India received requests from 2-3 ICC member boards, who earlier were seeking changes in the World Cup schedule based on the logistical challenge. Here are the details of the nine World Cup matches changed by the ICC and BCCI in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

ALSO READ: ICC announces revised World Cup 2023 schedule: India vs Pakistan now on October 14, 8 more matches see changes

1. England vs Bangladesh

Defending world champions England will meet 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup opener. The ICC has confirmed that a total of three fixtures involving the reigning world champions have been rescheduled in the lead-up to the showpiece event. England's second group game against Bangladesh will now take place on October 10 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Former world champions Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan will now take place on October 10 (Tuesday). Babar Azam and Co. will meet Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will get underway at 2 PM IST.

3. Australia vs South Africa

Five-time world champions Australia will meet South Africa in the ODI World Cup on October 12. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Australia vs South Africa will get underway at 2 PM.

4. New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Runners-up in the last two editions of the World Cup, New Zealand will meet Bangladesh in match No. 11 of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match is scheduled for a start in Chennai at 2:00 PM.

5. India vs Pakistan

The high-profile meeting between India and Pakistan has only moved a day earlier although the match is set to take place at the same venue. The Narendra Modi Stadium aka the world's largest cricket stadium will host India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14. The match No.13 of the World Cup is a day-night match (2:00 PM).

6. England vs Afghanistan

On October 15, world champions England are set to take on Afghanistan in a day-night match. The match No.12 between England and Afghanistan was earlier slated to take place on October 14. The match will get underway in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium at 2 PM IST.

7. Australia vs Bangladesh

Australia will meet Bangladesh on November 11 at 10:30 AM. The match was earlier scheduled to take place on November 12. Match No.44 of the ICC World Cup between the two teams will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

8. England vs Pakistan

This is England's third World Cup game that has been rescheduled ahead of the showpiece event in India. The day-night (2:00 PM IST) match will now take place at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

9. India vs Netherlands

Hosts Team India will meet the Netherlands at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12. The match was earlier slated to take place on November 11. The day-night match is India's final game in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail