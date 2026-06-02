From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli, from carnage to history: The IPL season that had it all

IPL 2026 was not just another season of cricket. It was a season that seemed to rewrite the limits of T20 cricket. Records fell with startling regularity, teenage prodigies became global sensations, batting reached previously unimaginable heights, and established stars continued to reinvent themselves. From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise and Virat Kohli's brilliance to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic title defence and an unprecedented avalanche of runs, IPL 2026 delivered a spectacle that felt bigger, louder and more transformative than any season before it.

15-year-old unleashes mayhem

Why IPL 2026 was special

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There was never going to be a list of defining moments without the kid who became the heartbeat of IPL 2026.

With 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.3 and a record 72 sixes, Sooryavanshi captured every emotion this season had to offer. But beyond the volume of runs, the Rajasthan Royals opener showcased remarkable maturity in his aggressive game, with the 96 off 47 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 standing out as the perfect example. That came after a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first-ever IPL playoff appearance.

Kohli's season like never before

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{{^usCountry}} At 37, Kohli represented the opposite end of the age spectrum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 37, Kohli represented the opposite end of the age spectrum. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The RCB icon did what he has always done, and yet IPL 2026 felt different. He registered his fourth consecutive 600-plus season and sixth overall, but this time he traded volume for velocity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RCB icon did what he has always done, and yet IPL 2026 felt different. He registered his fourth consecutive 600-plus season and sixth overall, but this time he traded volume for velocity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only twice in his IPL career has Kohli scored at a strike rate above 150. The first came during his record-breaking 2016 campaign, when he amassed 973 runs. The second came in 2026, when he struck at a remarkable 165.84 while maintaining an average of 56.25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only twice in his IPL career has Kohli scored at a strike rate above 150. The first came during his record-breaking 2016 campaign, when he amassed 973 runs. The second came in 2026, when he struck at a remarkable 165.84 while maintaining an average of 56.25. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most startling aspects of his transformation was his intent in the powerplay. Kohli attempted a boundary against 47 per cent of the deliveries he faced in the first six overs and scored at a strike rate of 175, bettered by only five batters this season.

Fittingly, he recorded the fastest fifty of his IPL career in the final before sealing RCB's title win with a match-winning six, reminiscent of MS Dhoni's famous finishes.

RCB's historic double

Royal Challengers Bengaluru waited 18 years to win their first IPL title.

Twelve months later, they became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend the trophy.

The most fascinating aspect of their campaign was that it wasn't built around one or two stars. Eight different RCB players won Player of the Match awards during IPL 2026, the most by any team this season. Only Mumbai Indians in 2017 had more individual match-winners in a single season, with 10 players earning the honour.

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RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning nine of their 14 league matches before beating Gujarat Titans in both Qualifier 1 and the final to complete a remarkable title defence.

At 36, Bhuvi reignites India talks

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A decade ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar won back-to-back Purple Caps.

The first came in 2016, when he helped Sunrisers Hyderabad deny RCB the title. In 2026, at the twilight of his career, Bhuvneshwar produced another masterpiece.

The veteran fast bowler claimed 28 wickets in 17 matches and narrowly missed out on the Purple Cap, while helping RCB lift their second IPL trophy.

What made his season extraordinary was his economy rate of just 7.95 in a tournament where the scoring rate soared close to 10 runs per over. Seventeen of his wickets came in the powerplay at less than seven runs an over, while nine more arrived at the death at only eight an over.

He even chipped in with a match-winning contribution with the bat.

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While Bhuvneshwar has often operated under the radar, his performances have reignited conversations about whether India should consider him for T20Is again.

Season of batting chaos

IPL 2026 turned batting into a full-blown spectacle.

Teams crossed the 200-run mark a record 65 times, while 17 of those totals were successfully chased down. The aggregate scoring rate for the season climbed to 9.9 runs per over, nearly half a run higher than in 2025.

Nine targets of 220 or more were chased successfully, including Punjab Kings' record-breaking pursuit of 265 against Delhi Capitals — the highest successful chase in T20 history.

For the first time, four franchises — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals — scored nine 200-plus totals each in the same tournament.

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Batters cleared the ropes 1,426 times, a 10 per cent increase from the previous season, while opening pairs stitched together 27 century stands. The aggression was evident from the outset, with teams taking an average of just 32 balls to reach fifty.

What made IPL 2026 unique wasn't just the volume of runs or records, but the convergence of generations — a teenage prodigy redefining possibilities while veterans reinvented themselves at the highest level.

CSK prove they can survive without Dhoni

For the first time in nearly two decades, Chennai Super Kings were forced to confront life without MS Dhoni.

The franchise icon suffered a calf strain early in the season and never returned. CSK lost their first three matches and slipped to the bottom of the table.

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The absence of Dhoni was felt immediately.

Yet CSK responded impressively.

They won six of their next eight games and forced their way back into playoff contention. Kartik Sharma emerged as a reliable finisher, while Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan stepped up amid an injury-hit campaign.

Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein and several others provided balance and consistency as the side gradually rebuilt momentum.

The 2026 season suggested that while Dhoni remains irreplaceable as an icon, Chennai finally demonstrated that they can compete, adapt and win matches without depending entirely on him.

When the kids ran the show

IPL 2026 didn't just belong to established stars, it was seized by a fearless new generation.

Sooryavanshi led the charge. His 103 against Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased his supremacy as a six-hitter, while his 96 off 47 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 highlighted his ability to absorb pressure and adapt to the situation.

Ayush Mhatre, just 18, was Chennai's most exciting prospect before injury curtailed his season, while Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel also made significant impacts.

Priyansh Arya continued the youth movement for Punjab Kings, terrorising opposition attacks in the powerplay at a strike rate above 211.

IPL 2026 delivered a simple message: the future didn't want to wait.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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