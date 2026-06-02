Lalit Modi makes 'Bigger than Hollywood, greater than Gayle' prophecy for Sooryavanshi, but warns him about one thing

The cricketing world cannot stop talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Lalit Modi has his say on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his IPL 2026 performance

A tally of 776 runs in IPL 2026, a staggering strike rate of 237.3 and 72 sixes would be extraordinary for any batter. Add the fact that he is only 15 years old and achieved those numbers against seasoned international bowlers, and the feat begins to feel almost beyond comprehension. And while Sooryavanshi has already vowed to return even stronger next season, Lalit Modi, the creator of the IPL, has made an outrageous prediction about the wonderkid — with a warning attached.

Just over a week ago, in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, Sooryavanshi revealed that he has set his sights on one of T20 cricket's greatest batting milestones.

"I want to score 200 in T20," he said.

When the former England captain reminded him that Chris Gayle's 175 remains the highest score in the format, Sooryavanshi doubled down. "I want to break his record and score 200."

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘wonder kid’, selectors will do ‘what’s in his best interest’ for upcoming UK tour: BCCI secretary

At one stage during the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chandigarh last week, it genuinely seemed as though the cricketing world might witness the first double century in men's T20 cricket. Sooryavanshi smashed 97 runs off just 28 balls and stood on the verge of surpassing Gayle's record for the fastest century in IPL history, which came off 30 deliveries. But the Rajasthan Royals opener fell on the very next ball.

Reflecting on Sooryavanshi's ambition to score a T20 double century, Lalit Modi told *Wisden* that he was eagerly awaiting that moment before making a bold prediction — and issuing a warning.

"I am looking forward to that day. Sooryavanshi, you will make 200. I promise you. Don't let money get into your head. You will become the number one superstar on the planet, bigger than any Hollywood or Bollywood star. Don't let anybody tell you anything. Play with your heart. You will beat my good friend Chris Gayle, whose bat I have on my wall downstairs,"* he said.

Runs, records and sixes aside, the biggest takeaway from Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 campaign was his maturity.

Whether it was dealing with the constant noise surrounding a potential India debut or adapting to pressure situations, the teenager repeatedly displayed a level of composure rarely seen in players his age.

His 96 off 47 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 perhaps summed it up best. The innings showed he is far more than a six-hitter, revealing an ability to absorb pressure, assess situations and adjust his approach according to the demands of the game.

After a record-breaking season in which he swept five individual awards, including the Most Valuable Player honour, Sooryavanshi's next assignment will be the India A one-day tri-series in June.

Beyond that, attention will inevitably shift towards the selectors, who are facing growing calls to hand the teenager his India debut during the upcoming T20I tour of England.