Full list of records Afghanistan shattered with stunning 69-run win over defending champions England at ODI World Cup

Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan side produced one of the biggest upsets in the history of the ICC World Cup on Sunday. Minnows Afghanistan outclassed defending champions England in match No.13 of the ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Afghanistan's historic win over the reigning world champions lifted the Asian nation off the bottom of the group standings at the 2023 World Cup.

Rashid Khan celebrates at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

Punching above their weight at the grandest stages of them all, Afghanistan recorded its second win of the 50-over World Cup. Afghanistan also handed England its second defeat of the 2023 World Cup in India. The ninth-ranked side last won a World Cup match against Scotland back in 2015. This was also Afghanistan’s first-ever One Day International (ODI) win against England. Afghanistan shattered multiple records with its epic triumph over Jos Buttler's men at Delhi.

Afghanistan script history with win over England

Afghanistan ended its losing streak at the ODI World Cup on Sunday. Before meeting England at Delhi, the Afghans failed to win a single match in their last 14 appearances at the One Day International World Cup. The unwanted record for most consecutive defeats in ODI World Cup cricket was set by Zimbabwe. From 1983 to 1992, Zimbabwe suffered 18 defeats in ODI World Cups. Star performer Mohammad Nabi (15) surpassed Dawlat Zadran (14) to become the highest-wicket taker for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup.

England's unwanted feat at World Cup

As many as 13 wickets were taken by spinners in the recently concluded encounter between Afghanistan and England. Only Kenya's clash with Sri Lanka (14 wickets) in World Cup 2003 and Canadia versus Zimbabwe (14) at World Cup 2011 have witnessed spinners taking more than 13 wickets in a match. For the first time in the history of the showpiece event, England lost as many as 8 wickets to spinners in a World Cup match.

Rashid's revenge

Afghanistan's 69-run win over England saw Afghan spinners taking the most wickets (8) in a World Cup innings. Spin wizard Rashid recorded the fourth-best bowling figures for Afghanistan at the World Cup. Back in 2019, the spinner recorded the most expensive bowling figures in the history of the World Cup against England. Rashid went wicketless and leaked 110 runs in 9 overs at the time.

