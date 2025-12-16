Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL auction 2026: KKR bully others for Green, Pathirana; Bishnoi beats KBC prize

IPL Auction 2026, full list of sold and unsold players: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer set the auction tables on fire in the first half of the IPL mini auction. Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green, who listed his name as a specialist batter in this mini auction, quite expectedly became the first player on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi to spark a bidding war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals before the Chennai Super Kings joined the party. However, it was KKR that finally won the battle with a winning bid of ₹25.20 crore, making Green the most expensive overseas pick in the history of Indian Premier League Auctions. The first player to be picked in IPL 2026 auction was, however, South Africa's powerhouse batter David Miller. The Delhi Capitals, surprisingly, picked him up for his base price of ₹2 crore. There were no takers for Jake Fraser-McGurk, Devon Conway, Sarfaraz Khan, and Prithvi Shaw. Shaw and Sarfaraz going unsold was a bit of a surprise but they can expect to be taken by some franchise later in the day. Another expected bidding war in set 2 for capped all-rounders was for India's out-of-favour all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. As many as four franchises raised the paddle for Iyer, who went for ₹23.75 crore last year. RCB outbid KKR, GT and LSG to get Venkatesh Iyer for ₹7 crore this year, which is considerably lower than his price in the previous season. CSK's gem Matheesha Pathirana had a field day in the auction as KKR made full use of their fat purse to snatch him from LSG with a stunning bid of ₹18 crore. Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL auction 2026: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Venkatesh Iyer were the big picks to be sold.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi became the costliest buy of IPL auction 2026 after Rajasthan Royals picked him for ₹7.2 crore, which is 20 lakh more than the KCB prize money.

KKR, who desperately need a specialist wicketkeeper-batter, did not bid for England's Jamie Smith, who went unsold but roped in New Zealand's Finn Allen for his base price ( ₹2 crore). Ben Duckett went to Delhi Capitals, while South Africa's Quinton de Kock returned to the Mumbai Indians for ₹1 crore. Among bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi, Anrich Nortje, and Matheesha Pathirana can attract big bids later, while uncapped players Auqib Nabi and U19 batter Abhigyan Kundu can spark some interesting bidding wars. CSK and KKR are expected to be the busiest teams with the biggest purse and the most slots to fill in this auction. KKR have already bullied the other teams to rope in Green and Pathirana in the remaining auction, CSK have the biggest purse. A total of 369 players are set to go under the hammer today. The 10 teams need to fill up 77 slots with a cumulative purse of ₹237.55 crore.

Full List of sold and unsold players in IPL Auction 2026:

*Set 1 - Capped Batters*

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

David Miller (South Africa), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

Prithvi Shaw (India), base price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Devon Conway (New Zealand), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Cameron Green (Australia), base price of ₹crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore.

Sarfaraz Khan (India), base price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

*Set 2 - Capped All-rounders*

Gus Atkinson (England), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Liam Livingstone (England), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), base price of ₹1 crore, unsold.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer (India), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹7 crore.

Deepak Hooda (India), base price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

*Set 3 - Capped Keepers*

KS Bharat (India), base price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa), base price of ₹1 crore, sold to the Mumbai Indians for ₹1 crore.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), base price of ₹1.5 crore, unsold.

Johnny Bairstow (England), base price of ₹1 crore, unsold.

Jamie Smith (England), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Ben Duckett (England), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to the Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

Finn Allen (New Zealand), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹2 crore.

*Set 4 - Capped Fast Bowlers*

Matt Henry (New Zealand), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Akash Deep (India), base price of ₹1 crore, unsold.

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹2 crore.

Shivam Mavi (India), base price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Gerard Coetzee (South Africa), base price of ₹crore, unsold.

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹18 crore.

Spencer Johnson (Australia), base price of ₹1.5 crore, unsold.

Anrich Nortje (South Africa), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2 crore.

Fazhalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), base price of ₹1 crore, unsold.

*Set 5 - Capped Spinners*

Rahul Chahar (India), base price ₹1 crore, unsold.

Ravi Bishnoi (India), base price ₹2 crore, sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.20 crore.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (Afghanistan), base price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Akeal Hosein (West Indies), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹2 crore.

*Set 6 - Uncapped batters*

Atharva Taide (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.

Anmolpreet Singh (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.

Abhinav Tejrana (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.

Abhinav Manohar (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.

Yash Dhull (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.

Arya Desai (India), base price of ₹30 lakh, unsold.