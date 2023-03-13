Full list of Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries after India star breaks 40-month long drought
Virat Kohli, who went 15 innings without scoring a half-century in the longest and oldest format of the game, slammed his 28th Test century on the penultimate day of the series decider.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli ended his century drought in the longest format on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Leading India's batting charge in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 decider at Ahmedabad, batting icon Kohli top-scored for Rohit Sharma and Co. as the hosts toppled Australia's massive 1st innings total. Riding on Kohli's majestic knock, India posted a gigantic total of 571 in its first essay at Ahmedabad.
Kohli, who went 15 innings without scoring a half-century in the longest and oldest format of the game, slammed his 28th Test century on the penultimate day of the series decider. The 34-year-old took 241 balls to complete a memorable century against Australia. Kohli's 75th international century was the second-slowest ton notched up by the batting icon in his iconic career. With Kohli smashing his first Test century since November 2019, let's take a quick look at the complete list of his international centuries.
Full list of Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries:
107 (114) vs SL in Kolkata, 2009 - ODI
102* (95) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2010 - ODI
118 (121) vs AUS in Visakhapatnam, 2010 - ODI
105 (104) vs NZ in Guwahati, 2010 - ODI
100* (83) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2011 - ODI
107 (93) vs ENG in Cardiff, 2011 - ODI
112* (98) vs ENG in Delhi, 2011 - ODI
117 (123) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2011 - ODI
116 (213) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2012 - Test
133* (86) vs SL in Hobart, 2012 - ODI
108 (120) vs SL in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI
183 (148) vs PAK in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI
106 (113) vs SL in Hambantota, 2012 - ODI
128* (119) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2012 - ODI
103 (193) vs NZ in Bengaluru, 2012 - Test
103 (295) vs ENG in Nagpur, 2012 - Test
107 (206) vs AUS in Chennai, 2013 - Test
102 (83) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2013 - ODI
115 (108) vs ZIM in Harare, 2013 - ODI
100* (52) vs AUS in Jaipur, 2013 - ODI
115* (66) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2013 - ODI
119 (181) vs SA in Johannesburg, 2013 - Test
123 (111) vs NZ in Napier, 2014 - ODI
105* (135) vs NZ in Wellington, 2014 - Test
136 (122) vs BAN in Fatullah, 2014 - ODI
127 (114) vs WI in Dharamsala, 2014 - ODI
139* (126) vs SL in Ranchi, 2014 - ODI
115 (184) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test
141 (175) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test
169 (272) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2014 - Test
147 (230) vs AUS in Sydney, 2015 - Test
107 (126) vs PAK in Adelaide, 2015 - ODI
103 (191) vs SL in Galle, 2015 - Test
138 (140) vs SA in Chennai, 2015 - ODI
117 (117) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2016 - ODI
106 (92) vs AUS in Canberra, 2016 - ODI
200 (283) vs WI in North Sound, 2016 - Test
211 (366) vs NZ in Indore, 2016 - Test
154* (134) vs NZ in Mohali, 2016 - ODI
167 (267) vs ENG in Visakhapatnam, 2016 - Test
235 (340) vs ENG in Mumbai-WS, 2016 - Test
122 (105) vs ENG in Pune, 2017 - ODI
204 (246) vs BAN in Hyderabad, 2017 - Test
111* (115) vs WI in Kingston, 2017 - ODI
103* (136) vs SL in Galle, 2017 - Test
131 (96) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI
110* (116) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI
121 (125) vs NZ in Mumbai(WS), 2017 - ODI
113 (106) vs NZ in Kanpur, 2017 - ODI
104* (119) vs SL in Kolkata, 2017 - Test
213 (267) vs SL in Nagpur, 2017 - Test
243 (287) vs SL in Delhi, 2017 - Test
153 (217) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - Test
112 (119) vs SA in Durban, 2018 - ODI
160* (159) vs SA in Cape Town, 2018 - ODI
129* (96) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - ODI
149 (225) vs ENG in Birmingham, 2018 - Test
103 (197) vs ENG in Nottingham, 2018 - Test
139 (230) vs WI in Rajkot, 2018 - Test
140 (107) vs WI in Guwahati, 2018 - ODI
157* (129) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2018 - ODI
107 (119) vs WI in Pune, 2018 - ODI
123 (257) vs AUS in Perth, 2018 - Test
104 (112) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2019 - ODI
116 (120) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2019 - ODI
123 (95) vs AUS in Ranchi, 2019 - ODI
120 (125) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI
114* (99) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI
254* (336) vs SA in Ranchi, 2019 - Test
136 (194) vs BAN in Kolkata, 2019 - Test
122* (61) vs AFG in Dubai, 2022- T20I
113 (91) vs BAN in Chattogram, 2022 - ODI
113 (87) vs SL in Guwahati, 2023 - ODI
116* (110) vs SL in Thiruvananthapuram, 2023 -ODI
186 (364) vs AUS in Ahmedabad, 2023 - Test
Before Kohli smashed his sublime century in Ahmedabad, the 34-year-old had extended his century drought to 41 innings. Averaging 25.70 for India, run machine Kohli had scored 1028 runs in the 41 innings. Kohli has smashed 8 centuries against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has nine tons under his belt. Australia's Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith have also registered eight centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.