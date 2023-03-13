Full list of Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries after India star breaks 40-month long drought

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli ended his century drought in the longest format on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Leading India's batting charge in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 decider at Ahmedabad, batting icon Kohli top-scored for Rohit Sharma and Co. as the hosts toppled Australia's massive 1st innings total. Riding on Kohli's majestic knock, India posted a gigantic total of 571 in its first essay at Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli, who went 15 innings without scoring a half-century in the longest and oldest format of the game, slammed his 28th Test century on the penultimate day of the series decider. The 34-year-old took 241 balls to complete a memorable century against Australia. Kohli's 75th international century was the second-slowest ton notched up by the batting icon in his iconic career. With Kohli smashing his first Test century since November 2019, let's take a quick look at the complete list of his international centuries.

ALSO READ: 'He's way ahead. Already has 75 tons, can get at least 50 more': Harbhajan's jaw-dropping 'Kohli-Tendulkar' prediction

Full list of Virat Kohli's 75 international centuries:

107 (114) vs SL in Kolkata, 2009 - ODI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

102* (95) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2010 - ODI

118 (121) vs AUS in Visakhapatnam, 2010 - ODI

105 (104) vs NZ in Guwahati, 2010 - ODI

100* (83) vs BAN in Mirpur, 2011 - ODI

107 (93) vs ENG in Cardiff, 2011 - ODI

112* (98) vs ENG in Delhi, 2011 - ODI

117 (123) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2011 - ODI

116 (213) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2012 - Test

133* (86) vs SL in Hobart, 2012 - ODI

108 (120) vs SL in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI

183 (148) vs PAK in Mirpur, 2012 - ODI

106 (113) vs SL in Hambantota, 2012 - ODI

128* (119) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2012 - ODI

103 (193) vs NZ in Bengaluru, 2012 - Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

103 (295) vs ENG in Nagpur, 2012 - Test

107 (206) vs AUS in Chennai, 2013 - Test

102 (83) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2013 - ODI

115 (108) vs ZIM in Harare, 2013 - ODI

100* (52) vs AUS in Jaipur, 2013 - ODI

115* (66) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2013 - ODI

119 (181) vs SA in Johannesburg, 2013 - Test

123 (111) vs NZ in Napier, 2014 - ODI

105* (135) vs NZ in Wellington, 2014 - Test

136 (122) vs BAN in Fatullah, 2014 - ODI

127 (114) vs WI in Dharamsala, 2014 - ODI

139* (126) vs SL in Ranchi, 2014 - ODI

115 (184) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test

141 (175) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2014 - Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

169 (272) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2014 - Test

147 (230) vs AUS in Sydney, 2015 - Test

107 (126) vs PAK in Adelaide, 2015 - ODI

103 (191) vs SL in Galle, 2015 - Test

138 (140) vs SA in Chennai, 2015 - ODI

117 (117) vs AUS in Melbourne, 2016 - ODI

106 (92) vs AUS in Canberra, 2016 - ODI

200 (283) vs WI in North Sound, 2016 - Test

211 (366) vs NZ in Indore, 2016 - Test

154* (134) vs NZ in Mohali, 2016 - ODI

167 (267) vs ENG in Visakhapatnam, 2016 - Test

235 (340) vs ENG in Mumbai-WS, 2016 - Test

122 (105) vs ENG in Pune, 2017 - ODI

204 (246) vs BAN in Hyderabad, 2017 - Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

111* (115) vs WI in Kingston, 2017 - ODI

103* (136) vs SL in Galle, 2017 - Test

131 (96) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI

110* (116) vs SL in Colombo(RPS), 2017 - ODI

121 (125) vs NZ in Mumbai(WS), 2017 - ODI

113 (106) vs NZ in Kanpur, 2017 - ODI

104* (119) vs SL in Kolkata, 2017 - Test

213 (267) vs SL in Nagpur, 2017 - Test

243 (287) vs SL in Delhi, 2017 - Test

153 (217) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - Test

112 (119) vs SA in Durban, 2018 - ODI

160* (159) vs SA in Cape Town, 2018 - ODI

129* (96) vs SA in Centurion, 2018 - ODI

149 (225) vs ENG in Birmingham, 2018 - Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

103 (197) vs ENG in Nottingham, 2018 - Test

139 (230) vs WI in Rajkot, 2018 - Test

140 (107) vs WI in Guwahati, 2018 - ODI

157* (129) vs WI in Visakhapatnam, 2018 - ODI

107 (119) vs WI in Pune, 2018 - ODI

123 (257) vs AUS in Perth, 2018 - Test

104 (112) vs AUS in Adelaide, 2019 - ODI

116 (120) vs AUS in Nagpur, 2019 - ODI

123 (95) vs AUS in Ranchi, 2019 - ODI

120 (125) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI

114* (99) vs WI in Port of Spain, 2019 - ODI

254* (336) vs SA in Ranchi, 2019 - Test

136 (194) vs BAN in Kolkata, 2019 - Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

122* (61) vs AFG in Dubai, 2022- T20I

113 (91) vs BAN in Chattogram, 2022 - ODI

113 (87) vs SL in Guwahati, 2023 - ODI

116* (110) vs SL in Thiruvananthapuram, 2023 -ODI

186 (364) vs AUS in Ahmedabad, 2023 - Test

Before Kohli smashed his sublime century in Ahmedabad, the 34-year-old had extended his century drought to 41 innings. Averaging 25.70 for India, run machine Kohli had scored 1028 runs in the 41 innings. Kohli has smashed 8 centuries against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has nine tons under his belt. Australia's Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith have also registered eight centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON