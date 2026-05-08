Funky shots on the wane as batters go straighter

Kolkata: For years, T20 batting’s evolutionary arc seemed obvious: more invention, more improvisation, more audacity. The reverse sweep became mainstream, the switch hit turned orthodox angles and fielding logic irrelevant, and the scoop transformed yorkers from defensive deliveries into scoring opportunities. Every IPL season appeared to push batting further toward innovation. Yet, midway through the 2026 season, a subtle but significant correction has emerged—batters are not necessarily becoming less aggressive. They are simply scoring straighter.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. (PTI)

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The numbers tell the story clearly. Through Thursday, the percentage of total runs scored through ‘innovative shots’—switch hits, reverse sweeps and scoops—has dropped to just 1.9% in 2026, down from 2.7% in 2025. Even more striking is the decline in reverse-handed strokes specifically. Runs scored through switch hits and reverse sweeps have fallen from 0.9% of total runs in 2025 to 0.5% this year, nearly halving their impact.

Start putting them side by side, and you get an idea where modern batting is heading. Straight hitting now accounts for 32.8% of IPL runs in 2026, the highest proportion across the last six editions. Onside scoring has declined significantly to 30%, while behind-the-wicket scoring and offside percentages have remained relatively stable. Batters, increasingly, are choosing the most direct route.

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{{^usCountry}} In no way do these numbers suggest a retreat from aggression. Perhaps the biggest driver behind this shift is the changing role of the Powerplay. Young openers are entering the IPL with a mindset shaped entirely by tempo. They are no longer building toward acceleration; they begin at full tilt. With only two fielders outside the circle, the Powerplay now presents the most valuable scoring phase in T20 cricket. And younger batters are exploiting it with remarkable efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In no way do these numbers suggest a retreat from aggression. Perhaps the biggest driver behind this shift is the changing role of the Powerplay. Young openers are entering the IPL with a mindset shaped entirely by tempo. They are no longer building toward acceleration; they begin at full tilt. With only two fielders outside the circle, the Powerplay now presents the most valuable scoring phase in T20 cricket. And younger batters are exploiting it with remarkable efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Previous generations often used innovative strokes to disrupt defensive fields later in the innings. The reverse scoop over short third or the switch hit against spin emerged partly because teams packed conventional scoring zones. Innovation became a method of boundary access when orthodox hitting options were restricted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previous generations often used innovative strokes to disrupt defensive fields later in the innings. The reverse scoop over short third or the switch hit against spin emerged partly because teams packed conventional scoring zones. Innovation became a method of boundary access when orthodox hitting options were restricted. {{/usCountry}}

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But modern Powerplay batting has changed the equation. If batters can score heavily through conventional methods early—lofted drives, straight hits, pick-up and pull shots over midwicket—the need for high-risk improvisation diminishes. Why attempt a reverse sweep when gaps already exist through extra cover and long-off?

“I remember a few years ago, there used to be a lot of these scoops and other funky shots,” RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik said recently. “Now, it’s about how players can just check their drives. I would say people are focusing more on making sure their normal shots have a lot more power added to it in clearing the boundary.”

A big factor is how the current generation has proven to be technically more stable against pace. Improved bats, flatter pitches, bigger bat swing and enhanced boundary-clearing ability mean many batters no longer need angle manipulation to maintain strike rates. They can simply overpower attacks through traditional hitting arcs. Also, hitting straight still is the safest way because it minimises risk against both pace and spin. It keeps the bat face stable, reduces exposure to mistimed cross-bat shots, and allows batters to access longer hitting zones with cleaner mechanics.

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David Miller’s reflections ahead of Delhi Capitals’ game against KKR captured this evolution perfectly. “Nowadays particularly guys are coming in really early and looking to dominate from ball one,” he said on Thursday. That line encapsulates the modern batting philosophy. The fearlessness remains; only its expression has changed.

Miller also hinted at an important nuance when discussing scoops and reverse-play: “It becomes very individual as to what your strengths are and what you prefer to do,” he said. “Some guys like to be a bit funky and change the position of the fielders through certain shots. And I suppose then conditions come into play, whether you can play it or cannot play it. All these things are very in the air, so it is just about making those decisions along the way.”

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Conditions may also be contributing to the decline in innovation. Surfaces this season have generally rewarded true ball-striking more than manipulation, something that probably prompted Heinrich Klaasen to say he would “like to put it in my pocket and take it everywhere.”

On truer wickets, batters trust pace and bounce enough to hit through the line. Reverse-handed shots often become more valuable on slower pitches where bowlers take pace off and conventional hitting zones are harder to access. If pitches are allowing clean, straight hitting, innovation naturally becomes less necessary.

There is also a tactical counterpoint worth considering: bowlers have adapted. What was once surprising is now extensively planned for. Teams employ fine-leg variations, wide yorkers, and field placements specifically designed to counter scoops and reverse sweeps. The novelty factor has faded. Batters may simply believe the percentage play lies elsewhere.

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Yet it would be wrong to interpret this as the death of innovation. T20 cricket rarely moves in straight lines and trends often work in cycles. Reverse sweeps and scoops may currently be declining because conventional methods are producing better returns. But the moment bowlers regain control of traditional scoring areas, batters may turn to innovation again.

And perhaps that’s the clearest sign yet of how far T20 batting has evolved. The revolutionary shots that once defined cricket’s future are slowly becoming situational tools rather than foundational weapons. The game’s newest generation has discovered that domination does not always require invention. Sometimes, the straightest path remains the most destructive one.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha ...Read More Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times. Read Less

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