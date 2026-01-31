Furious Cameron Green makes chucking gesture after Pakistan’s Usman Tariq dismisses him; bowling action sparks uproar

When Green was making his way back to the dugout, the broadcast cameras caught him making a gesture that social media users interpreted as an illegal bowling action, commonly known as ‘chucking’ in cricket.

A fresh debate has erupted regarding the legality of the bowling action of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq , and it all started with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green raising questions following his dismissal in the second T20I on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The right-handed batter was going all guns blazing; however, his stay at the crease was ended by Tariq as Green ended up handing a simple catch to Shadab Khan , and he had to walk back after scoring 35 runs off 20 balls.

The incident has divided cricket fans, and several Pakistan fans jumped to the spinner's rescue, saying Green was just complaining because he lost his wicket and couldn't get hold of Tariq during a high-scoring chase.

This was not the first time Tariq's action came under the scanner; he had faced questions about it before, and he was even reported for a suspected action in the ninth and tenth editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On both occasions, Tariq underwent official testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab and was cleared, with his action declared legal.

Earlier, the 30-year-old had come out in the open, saying that his action is fully legal as it falls within the ICC's permitted 15-degree elbow extension limit. He also stated he has already undergone two official tests in Pakistan, both of which he cleared.

“I was confident from the beginning that I doesn't throw the ball,” Tariq had said.

Pakistan hammer Australia Pakistan hammered Australia in the second T20I to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Salman Ali Agha played a 76-run knock off 40 balls as the hosts posted 198/5 in 20 overs.

Australia were then bowled out for 108, losing the contest by 90 runs. Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan took three wickets each while Tariq scalped one. Green was the top scorer for Australia with a 35-run knock.

Australia and Pakistan will now square off in the third and final T20I on Sunday, February 1 at the same venue.