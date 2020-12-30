“Gambhir welcome but can’t head DDCA as MP”

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:44 IST

The election to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president’s post, lying vacant since Rajat Sharma quit last month, will be held after the Delhi assembly elections in February if the Apex Council’s demand is accepted by the new ombudsman, Justice (retd) Deepak Verma.

DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara told a press conference on Monday: “The new ombudsman will be requested to give some extension to conduct the election for the president’s post. We want it to be held after the Delhi assembly elections. If it is not possible then it cannot be held in January end. That is the earliest we can hold the election.”

Asked about the possibility of former India batsman and ex-Delhi Ranji skipper, Gautam Gambhir, becoming DDCA president, Tihara said it didn’t appear bright.

“I don’t know if Gautam Gambhir wants to be president. We haven’t spoken to him about it. But Gambhir is welcome to serve Delhi cricket. However, he can be president only if he leaves the MP’s post (BCCI’s new constitution bars politicians from becoming office-bearers),” he added.

Gambhir is the East Delhi Lok Sabha MP.

Inquiry panel

DDCA also announced the setting up of a disciplinary panel to investigate the violence between rival factions that marred its Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

“We have set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. It comprises three members. We gave them three days, but are telling them to take a couple of more days to go through the video evidence to investigate the matter.”

The panel comprises chairman SN Sharma, Apurv Jain and Alok Mittal. However, there has been criticism the panel includes only members belonging to Tihara’s faction.

“This committee is total eyewash. Let them suspend me. I will go to the court. Already there are members looking to go to court—contesting the resolutions passed—when the courts reopen on January 5. The government nominees will also prepare a report soon,” said Rajan Manchanda, a member who was involved in the scuffle on the stage during the AGM on Sunday.