'Ganguly wanted me to take charge of team. When I played under Dada's captaincy...': Ex-India all-rounder's revelation

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was a leader of high stature. During his stint as captain of the Indian team from 2000 to 2005, Ganguly brought in fresh faces, gave them opportunities and helped shape those youngsters into some of India's biggest match-winners. Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni debuted under Ganguly, while Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag realised their true potential while playing under Dada. For Sehwag, Ganguly even sacrificed his opening slot in ODIs, and would bat at either 3 or 4.

Ganguly churned out champions during his reign. But while there were those who went on to become successful cricketers for the country, some faded. One of those cricketers who could be called unlucky to have not gotten a longer run with Team India is Bengal veteran Laxmi Ratan Shukla. A fast-bowling all-rounder, Shukla could have been a great fit for the Indian team in the 2000s, but barring three ODIs in 1999, he did not get any opportunities. Shukla played under Ganguly for Bengal, and did not hide his admiration for the former India captain.

"I don't believe in role-models, but I'm an ardent follower of Dadi (Sourav Ganguly). He is the most sorted out person I've seen. When I played under Dada's captaincy, we never had long team meetings. All his instructions were simple and straightforward. I'm trying to imbibe that philosophy in my coaching," Shukla told SportsKeeda.

Shukla, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2005, aligned himself with politics having joined Trinamool Congress. After serving as West Bengal's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, he resigned last year and was recently appointed head coach of Bengal for 2022-23 season. Ahead of his fresh stint, Shukla recalled his experience playing under Ganguly and how he would use it to guide Bengal forward.

"I talk to Dada quite often. He wanted me to take charge of the team. I hope I can continue in the same way I used to play," Shukla added.

Shukla, who succeeds Arun Lal for the role, had last month said: "I like taking new challenges. All the past coaches for Bengal did a superb job for the team. We have come close to winning trophies in the past but we'll have to climb all the way again to reach the top in the new season.

"My motto is everyone can and everything is possible. I want everyone to believe in themselves. We will have to develop the art of holding onto our nerves when the situation is tough. All players who have reached this level are all capable. It's a new year, new season and we are hoping for the best."

