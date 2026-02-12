Gary Kirsten can’t stop giggling in Namibia dugout after Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup debut suffers premature end

Sanju Samson was off to a fluent start with the bat in hand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after Namibia asked India to bat first in New Delhi. With three sixes and a four in his first seven deliveries, Samson looked set to explode for a massive innings in Abhishek Sharma’s absence. Sanju Samson reacts after being dismissed against Namibia in Delhi. (AP)

However, Samson ended up chipping one rather tamely down to a deep midwicket fielder, ultimately being forced to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 22(8). It was a good start, and one India went on to build on – but also a soft dismissal, one which let Namibia escape with a wicket after Samson seemed to fall into a pre-arranged trap.

After the dismissal, broadcast cameras cut to the Namibia dugout, where players and support staff were applauding the wicket taken by Ben Shikongo, Louren Steenkamp with the catch. Namibia mentor and team consultant Gary Kirsten looked stony-faced at first, but then burst into a round of laughter as the catch was claimed.