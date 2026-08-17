Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill put under the scanner for defensive call in Galle Test: ‘Why would you?’

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh on Monday morning called out head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill for defensive tactics in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle. Given the rain prediction for the remainder of the contest, Ganesh wasn't able to understand why the management decided to continue batting on Day 3. The call made little sense given that two tailenders were in the middle.

India decided to bat on Day 3 as well (ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The overnight pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna lasted just four balls in the middle as Asitha Fernando dismissed Krishna for 2, and India was bowled out for 462. However, Ganesh wasn't happy that India decided to bat on Day 3.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3

Deep Dive Why did Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill face criticism for their tactics in the Galle Test? They were criticized by Dodda Ganesh for opting to continue batting on Day 3 with two tailenders at the crease, especially given the rain forecast and lost overs in the Test. What was the significance of Devdutt Padikkal's performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka? Padikkal scored a commanding 167 runs, turning his maiden Test hundred into a substantial innings that was central to India's total of 462. How did the rain affect India's strategy during the Galle Test? The rain led to lost overs, which complicated India's chances to build a larger total and put pressure on Sri Lanka, ultimately affecting their decision-making during play.

“Why would you bat on third day morning with two tail enders? #SLvIND,” Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It is worth mentioning that 64 overs have already been lost in the Test as rain played spoilsport on the opening two days. Showers are also predicted on Day 3, and the onus lies on India to force the pace as the visitors need to win seven out of nine Tests to have a shot at qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth mentioning that 64 overs have already been lost in the Test as rain played spoilsport on the opening two days. Showers are also predicted on Day 3, and the onus lies on India to force the pace as the visitors need to win seven out of nine Tests to have a shot at qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ganesh had also called out India's tactics on Day 2 as well, saying the side should have declared after Dhruv Jurel lost his wicket on Sunday.

“Don’t understand why we haven’t declared even after Jurel’s dismissal #SLvIND,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India bowled out for 462

The visitors posted 462 runs on the board on the back of Devdutt Padikkal's 167-run knock. KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also chipped in with valuable knocks as India surpassed the 400-run mark. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya scalped four wickets while Keshara Nuwantha took three.

Mohammed Siraj then provided the best start possible with the ball for India, dismissing Nishan Fernando for a duck in the opening over. Manav Suthar then joined the action, striking with his very first delivery. The left-arm spinner dismissed Dinesh Chandimal for 4.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat. Currently, India are placed fifth in the WTC standings and the side cannot afford any more slip ups after the home series defeat against South Africa last year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}