Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gambhir ends silence on India's Bumrah 'desperation' for Champions Trophy ending in heartbreak: 'He'll be missed'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2025 09:58 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir opened up on the team's "desperation" to have Jasprit Bumrah fit again for the tournament, which ultimately ended in heartbreak.

India suffered a major blow on Tuesday heading into the Champions Trophy as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out after failing to recover from his back injury. A day after this development, India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the team's "desperation" to have Bumrah fit again for the tournament, which ultimately ended in heartbreak.

India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir stands beside a net as he watches a practice session(AP)
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir stands beside a net as he watches a practice session(AP)

Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test last month. He was expected to be fit for the final ODI game against England after being told to reduce his workload and take a rest after the Australia tour. But he was silently withdrawn from the series last week, before BCCI took the big call to remove him from the Champions Trophy squad on the eve of the deadline date for finalising the team for the tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports on Wednesday after India's whitewash over England, Gambhir admitted that Bumrah will be missed during the Champions Trophy.

"Obviously we wanted him desperately. We know that what he can do, he's a world-class player. But then again, some things are not in your hands. So it's an opportunity for some of the young guys, like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, to put their hands up and do something for the country. Sometimes these are the opportunities which you're looking for. And Harshit has been brilliant throughout the series. He's taken some important wickets. We all know what Arshdeep can deliver. So, yes, Bumrah will always be a miss. But having someone like Mohammad Shami back with his experience is always good," he said.

Rana replaces Bumrah

Rana, who picked up six wickets in three games against England, was named as Bumrah's replacement for the Champions Trophy. India also included mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who made his debut in ODIs in the second game of the series, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was originally part of the provisional team. The opener has now been named as a non-travelling substitute, alongside Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, India vs England Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, India vs England Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On