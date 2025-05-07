Gautam Gambhir accuses ‘experts’ of peddling Rohit Sharma 'rift' rumours in fiery rant: ‘Tell me, who are these people?’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has quashed rumours suggesting any tension with captain Rohit Sharma, calling such speculation a product of social media noise and "TRP-hungry experts." Speaking at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir made it clear that his relationship with Rohit is grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility for Indian cricket’s success. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma during practice session(Surjeet Yadav)

Fresh off guiding India to a Champions Trophy victory just two months ago, Gambhir expressed surprise that conversations have shifted from celebration to conjecture.

“First of all, tell me who are these people, who feel that, it is Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. This is only on social media or someone who runs a YouTube channel, or who are experts, they have said these things for their YouTube channel and TRP,” Gambhir said.

“Two months ago, we won the Champions Trophy, now imagine, if we had not won the Champions Trophy, then what questions you would have asked me, two months ago, a coach and a captain won the Champions Trophy together, and after that, you are asking me, that something is going on, between me and Rohit Sharma.”

Without naming anyone directly, Gambhir criticised those using their platforms to manufacture friction within the team for viewership and engagement. He was especially dismissive of YouTubers and self-proclaimed analysts who fuel drama to remain relevant in cricket discourse.

Highlighting his long-standing admiration for Rohit Sharma, Gambhir said his respect for the Indian skipper goes beyond the boundary lines. He credited Rohit’s contributions to Indian cricket as exceptional, reinforcing that there has never been any personal or professional discord between them.

"I respect the human being, I respect the person he is, I respect what he has done, for Indian cricket, I will always respect for what contribution he has made, and I have got a lot of time for someone like Rohit Sharma and he is not like that now, from the beginning, when he came to the team from then and in future and it will be like this only.

“To get TRP, or to run YouTube channels, if you ask these questions, so I think, they need to do their homework, to get little better,” insisted Gambhir, mincing no words about his relationship with the Indian captain.

Gambhir currently on a break

With Team India not playing at the moment, Gambhir is on a break as all the Indian players are participating in the IPL. Gambhir had been the mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous edition of the tournament, guiding them to a title victory and eventually winning the race for India's head coach role, succeeding Rahul Dravid.

Gambhir's next assignment as the Indian head coach will be a five-Test series in England, which will be his second away series in the longest format following a five-match rubber against Australia, where India conceded a 3-1 loss.