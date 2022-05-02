Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Watch: Exhilarated Gautam Gambhir fails to control emotions after Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals thriller

Lucknow Super Giants have won seven out of the ten matches they've played so far and will look to carry forward the momentum as the tournament enters its business end.
Gautam Gambhir fails to control emotions after LSG vs DC thriller(Screengrab)
Published on May 02, 2022 06:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have emerged to be one of the most standout performers in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Making their debut, the KL Rahul-led unit have been in terrific form and find themselves at the second position on the ten-team points table. The franchise have won seven out of the ten matches they've played so far and will look to carry forward the momentum as the tournament enters its business end. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Their latest triumph against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, which the franchise won by six runs, saw team mentor Gautam Gambhir express some raw emotions, which was caught on camera.

The former India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper was pumped up after the win, a video of which has been widely circulated by the fans.

Here is the video: 

The contest saw Lucknow skipper KL Rahul dictate the proceedings with the bat. Rahul, who currently sits at the second position in the race for Orange Cap, scored 77 off 51 balls and found great support from teammate Deepak Hooda, who smashed 52 off 34 deliveries. 

Riding on their efforts, Lucknow piled a stiff 195/3 on the board. Mohsin Khan, 23-year-old pacer, then stood up to the task with the ball and produced a sensational spell, conceding just 16 in his four overs and picking a total of four wickets. 

LSG are in solid position to enter the play-offs, while another debutant Gujarat Titans also are a win way from securing a berth in the next round.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

