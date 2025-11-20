Search Search
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
‘Gautam Gambhir is having a go at the players’: AB de Villiers dissects India head coach's Eden Gardens pitch claim

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 07:15 am IST

India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the Eden Gardens pitch, pointing out that a defensive batting approach would have allowed batters to score runs.

India's defeat to South Africa in the opening Test prompted numerous fans and former players to criticise the pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pitch had an uneven bounce, which proved beneficial for pacers, and also offered enough turn for spinners. Simon Harmer was key for the visitors, taking eight wickets as they won by 30 runs. After the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch, pointing out that a defensive batting approach would have allowed batters to score runs.

India's Rishabh Pant, right, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant, right, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

Reacting to Gambhir's comment on the pitch, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers felt that the 2011 World Cup winner was indirectly criticising the Indian team, for their poor display in Kolkata. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "Before I could blink the Test match was over. Exactly the wicket India wanted, says India coach Gautam Gambhir. Very interesting comments there. Maybe he is having a go at the players, saying ‘This what we prepared, why didn’t we perform?"

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer factor could make Shubman Gill rethink risking injury in desperate bid to save Test series

"An interesting trend is developing in India over the last three to five years. Obviously, it is very difficult to beat India at home, but over the last three to five years, things are changing.

"Some concerns for India. They have lost four games there and that is unheard of… What is happening here? Have they become the worse players of spin? I don’t think so. Oppositions are more prepared and understand the conditions," he added.

The pitch in the first Test initially appeared to be a typical subcontinent track, conducive to batting for the first two days. But the top surface began to come off in the second half of Day 1. Then on Day 2, it was almost unplayable for batters. The second Test of the two-match series is scheduled to begin on November 22, and India will be hoping to claim victory.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
