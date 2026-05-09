Gautam Gambhir makes rare IPL appearance; KKR's Finn Allen and Varun Chakaravarthy make his visit worthwhile

India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s presence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders drew attention on Friday, with the former KKR captain and mentor seen watching the game from the stands alongside national selector RP Singh and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Gautam Gambhir with Rajeev Shukla and RP Singh.(X images)

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Gambhir, who has largely stayed away from IPL match-day appearances since taking charge of the Indian team, was seen in an extended conversation with RP Singh during the contest. The visual added a selection layer to a fixture already carrying significant weight, with several Indian players across both squads playing under close public and professional scrutiny.

Gambhir watches KKR crush DC

The match itself turned into a one-sided affair for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Capitals were restricted to 142/8 after being put to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Pathum Nissanka’s 50 and Ashutosh Sharma’s 39 forming the core of their innings. KKR’s spinners controlled the middle overs and denied Delhi the finish needed on a surface where timing became harder as the innings progressed.

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{{^usCountry}} KKR completed the chase in only 14.2 overs, winning by eight wickets. Finn Allen produced the defining performance of the night, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls, including 10 sixes and five fours. The win gave KKR their fourth straight victory and kept their playoff push alive after a difficult first half of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KKR completed the chase in only 14.2 overs, winning by eight wickets. Finn Allen produced the defining performance of the night, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls, including 10 sixes and five fours. The win gave KKR their fourth straight victory and kept their playoff push alive after a difficult first half of the season. {{/usCountry}}

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Gautam Gambhir’s attendance carried obvious symbolism because of his history with both franchises. He began his IPL journey with Delhi, built his captaincy legacy at Kolkata, led KKR to two IPL titles, and later returned as mentor when the franchise won the 2024 title. His appearance at a DC-KKR fixture, therefore, had a natural emotional hook, but the stronger development was the timing and company.

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With India’s next international cycle approaching, performances in IPL remain under the national setup’s watch. Gambhir’s conversation with RP Singh did not come with any official statement from the BCCI, and there is no confirmation that the discussion was linked to selection. Still, the presence of India’s head coach and a national selector at the same match inevitably triggered discussion around form, squad planning, and player monitoring.

For Delhi, the night deepened on a worrying slide. Their total never looked enough once Allen settled into a rhythm, and the heavy defeat further damaged their playoff position and net run rate. For Kolkata, the win was both a result and a message. Their overseas opener delivered a brutal hundred, their spin attack squeezed the game, and their late-season surge continued in front of the man who remains one of the most important figures in their history.

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