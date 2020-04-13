Gautam Gambhir names ‘apt replacement’ of MS Dhoni in India’s T20 side

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:19 IST

Stating that MS Dhoni’s chances of making it to the Indian team for T20 World Cup later this year will be slim if IPL doesn’t happen, former India opener Gautam Gambhir named an ‘apt’ replacement for the former India skipper. Lauding KL Rahul for his recent laurels both with the bat and with the gloves behind the stumps, Gambhir said the right-hander can be the one to replace Dhoni in the Indian T20 side.

“The apt replacement for Dhoni could be KL Rahul. Ever since he has donned the wicketkeeper’s gloves in white-ball cricket, I’ve seen his performance, both batting and wicketkeeping.

“Obviously, his keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

Also Read | Ramiz Raja names batsman with ‘potential to beat even Virat Kohli’

Rahul was given the job of keeping wickets after Rishabh Pant was injured during an ODI against Australia. Ever since, Rahul has not allowed even Pant to get his spot back in the side with some power-pakced performances in India’s tour to New Zealand.

Further elaborating Dhoni’s current position, Gambhir said, “If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year.

“If the IPL does not happen, then MS Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim. Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team,” he added.

Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup where the Men in Blue had to a face a heart-wrenching defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Earlier India head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said that Dhoni’s comeback to the national team will depend on his performance in the IPL which currently stands suspended and the chances it being played in the near future are very grim amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)