'Gautam Gambhir’s a prickly character': Ricky Ponting's 'if he came my way...' reply after IND head coach's angry retort

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting admitted that he was not surprised at India head coach Gautam Gambhir's angry retort to his comment on Virat Kohli's form in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Test series, which begins on November 22 in Perth. Ricky Ponting replied to Gautam Gambhir's retort

Ponting was among the many critics who raised concerns over Kohli's form in the wake of India's humiliating home Test series whitewash against New Zealand. Kohli scored just 93 runs in the series, at 15.50, his worst average in a home contest in seven years, while his average in the format for 2024 stands below 25.

Speaking in the ICC Podcast last week, Ponting, highlighting Kohli's tally of just three tons in the last five years, comprising 60 Test innings, reckoned, "There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman," following that run.

The remark from Ponting drew a fiery response from Gambhir when the India head coach addressed the media on Tuesday, ahead of India's departure for Perth for the Test series. "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket," he said. "More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit. They are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in the future as well."

Speaking to Channel Seven on the same day, Ponting, describing Gambhir as a "prickly character," admitted that he's "had a bit of history" with the former India opener, which dates back to their playing days.

“I said I would be concerned (about his form),” Ponting told 7NEWS. “But I think if you ask Virat, I’m sure Virat would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years.

“In no way was it a dig at him. I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here. So, it’s amazing how little things can get cut up, but he’s a class player and he’s played well in Australia in the past...

“I was surprised to read the reaction but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir ... he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back."

Ponting further admitted that he would shake Gambhir’s hand “if he came my way” during the Test series, but said that he doesn't expect that to happen.